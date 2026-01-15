403
Trump’s special envoy announces second stage of Gaza’s truce
(MENAFN) The next phase of the ceasefire arrangement in Gaza has officially begun, with attention now turning toward security restructuring, interim governance, and large-scale reconstruction, according to statements made on Wednesday by a senior US envoy.
The announcement outlined a shift toward establishing a temporary administrative structure and addressing armed activity in the territory. As explained in an official statement, “Phase Two establishes a transitional technocratic Palestinian administration in Gaza, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), and begins the full demilitarization and reconstruction of Gaza, primarily the disarmament of all unauthorized personnel,” Steve Witkoff said in a statement on the US social media platform X.
The envoy emphasized that Palestinian faction Hamas is expected to meet all commitments under the agreement. This includes, he said, “the immediate return of the final deceased hostage.” He warned that “Failure to do so will bring serious consequences.”
The statement also expressed appreciation for the role played by regional mediators, with Witkoff thanking Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar “for their indispensable mediation efforts that made all progress to date possible.”
Earlier the same day, several Palestinian factions expressed their backing for the formation of the proposed interim governing body for Gaza. In a joint declaration issued after talks held in Cairo at Egypt’s invitation, the groups called for rapid measures to allow the new administration to assume authority without delay, according to reports.
The factions highlighted the importance of preparing the ground for the transitional body to fully manage civilian affairs in Gaza, including the delivery of vital public services. They also noted that the administration would coordinate with a designated “peace council” and its executive arm, which are expected to supervise the authorization and execution of reconstruction efforts across the territory, as stated in the joint statement.
