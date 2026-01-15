403
Trump says he can’t count on Denmark to defend Greenland
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump expressed doubts on Wednesday about Denmark’s capacity to protect Greenland from external threats, arguing that Copenhagen cannot be relied upon to ensure the island’s security against potential moves by Russia or China, according to reports.
Speaking to journalists at the White House, Trump criticized Denmark’s defense measures, suggesting they are insufficient. He remarked, “I can't rely on Denmark being able to fend themselves off. They were talking about it, they put an extra dog sled there. Last month, they entered a second dog sled that's not going to do the trick.”
Trump reiterated that Greenland holds strategic importance for the United States, framing the issue as a matter of national security. He said, “We need Greenland for national security, so we're going to see what happens.” He went on to warn, “If we don't go in, Russia is going to go in, and China's going to go in. And there's not a thing that Denmark can do about it, but we can do everything.”
These remarks came after high-level talks at the White House involving senior US officials and representatives from Denmark and Greenland. Following the meeting, Danish officials acknowledged that discussions had failed to alter Washington’s stance on the issue. One senior Danish official stated, "We didn't manage to change the American position. It's clear that the president (Donald Trump) has this wish of conquering over Greenland," adding, "We made it very, very clear" that such an outcome does not align with the interests of the Danish kingdom.
Despite the sharp differences, both sides agreed to establish a senior-level working group aimed at exploring possible ways forward, according to statements.
Greenland, which governs itself while remaining part of the Kingdom of Denmark, has drawn sustained interest from Washington due to its strategic geographic position and significant mineral wealth, as well as concerns cited in reports about increasing Russian and Chinese activity in the region.
Both Denmark and Greenland have firmly dismissed any suggestion of selling the territory, repeatedly affirming Danish sovereignty over the island.
