Tajikistan And Economic And Social Council Discuss Key Priorities For 2026

Tajikistan and the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) engaged in discussions regarding the organization's key priorities for 2026, with a focus on enhancing coordination across the United Nations system and advancing the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik MFA.

The issue was discussed on January 13, 2026, during a meeting between Jonibek Hikmat, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tajikistan to the United Nations, and Lok Bahadur Thapa, President of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

During the meeting, both parties placed particular emphasis on issues related to water resources and climate change, recognizing their critical role in sustainable development, climate resilience, and addressing the needs of vulnerable nations, especially landlocked developing countries.

In this context, Tajikistan's commitment to fostering global cooperation in water management was underscored, along with its efforts to intensify the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 6, particularly within the framework of the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.

Following the meeting, the Permanent Representative extended an official invitation to the President of ECOSOC to participate in the 4th High-Level International Conference on the International Decade for Action 'Water for Sustainable Development,' 2018–2028, scheduled to take place in Dushanbe from May 25 through 28, 2026.