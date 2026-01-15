Wifaq Centre Wins Award For Social Responsibility

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Wifaq Family Consulting Centre, member of Qatar Foundation for Social Work, has won the international award for the most community giving institutions (Ataa) in recognition of its outstanding contributions to social responsibility and its active role in supporting family cohesion and promoting sustainable social development.

The centre was honoured during its participation in the fourth edition of the Private Sector Social Responsibility and Its Role in Sustainable Development Conference, held at the headquarters of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The event brought together a distinguished group of Arab and international institutions and organisations, and was attended by leaders, decision-makers, and experts.

This achievement reflects the Centre's extensive portfolio of specialised programmes and initiatives in family counselling, social awareness, and preventive work, aimed at strengthening family stability and enhancing the quality of family life, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals and Qatar National Vision for building a cohesive and prosperous society.

On this occasion, Executive Director of Wifaq Centre, Engineer Jaber Rashid Al Nuaimi, affirmed that receiving this international award underscores the Centre's integrated institutional approach to delivering specialised family counselling services and awareness programmes grounded in solid professional and scientific foundations.

Al Nuaimi considered the award a significant milestone in Wifaq's journey, embodying its commitment to promoting social responsibility through professional, specialised family counselling, and through the development of preventive and therapeutic awareness programs that respond to the needs of families at various stages of life. He added that the award reflects the Centre's dedication to achieving a sustainable social impact that supports family stability and strengthens family cohesion, with positive implications for society as a whole.

Al Nuaimi also highlighted that the Centre continues to develop its counselling service framework and expand the scope of its specialised awareness programmes, including marital relationship awareness, parental education, and life skills development.

He noted the importance Wifaq places on institutional integration and the adoption of best practices in social responsibility to ensure sustainable impact at both the family and community levels, in alignment with the state's directives and the vision of the Qatar Foundation for Social Work.