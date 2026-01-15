Publicprivate Partnership (PPP) Contracts In Lithuania (Rudninkai Defence Campus)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On January 15, 2026, UAB Merko Statyba, part of the AS Merko Ehitus group, and the Lithuanian Ministry of Defence signed two separate public-private partnership (PPP) contracts for the design and construction of Parts B and C of the Rūdninkai Defence Force Campus, as well as maintenance services during the contract period.

UAB Merko statyba, acting through the designated project companies UAB VPSP B and UAB VPSP C, shall perform the design and construction of the Rūdninkai Defence Force Campus infrastructure (respectively parts B and C) in accordance with the procurement specifications, including outdoor engineering networks, roads, training areas, administrative buildings, storage, repair and sports facilities, as well as other engineering structures within the territory.

According to the terms of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP), the contract price is payable in annuity payments from the date of handover of the infrastructure, during the period that shall not exceed 13,5 years, and includes management, maintenance and financial costs. The management and maintenance cost components of the price are indexed.

The total nominal value of Part B is approximately EUR 325 million excluding VAT, of which the construction works amount to approximately EUR 175 million excluding VAT. The total nominal value of Part C is approximately EUR 375 million excluding VAT, of which the construction works amount to approximately EUR 199 million excluding VAT.

For the contracts to enter into force fully, additional preconditions, in particular securing the financing of the contracts, must be fulfilled by mid-June 2026.

UAB Merko Statyba (merko ) is a recognised Lithuanian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.

Additional information: UAB Merko Statyba, Construction Director Mr. Jaanus Rästas, phone: +370 6875 0680.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Group Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

AS Merko Ehitus ) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. As at the end of 2024, the group employed 605 people, and the group's revenue for 2024 was EUR 539 million.