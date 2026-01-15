Verdane Invests In Clue To Accelerate The Future Of Women's Health

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BERLIN, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clue, the #1 women-led period and cycle tracker health and wellness app, with over 100 million downloads worldwide, today announced a significant and strategic investment from Verdane - the European specialist growth equity firm focused on technology-enabled businesses.

The investment - which is a substantial contribution from Verdane's €2 billion growth fund - is the single largest investment in Clue to date and marks a noteworthy milestone for the business.

The funding, which will result in Verdane being the largest investor in the women's health and wellness app, follows an exceptional 2025 that strengthened Clue's growth foundations and created a clear path to long-term and sustainable profitability.

With Verdane's partnership, Clue will accelerate its next phase of growth including:



Deepening product innovation, user experience and feature development

Expanding global reach by scaling new and existing markets

Investing in healthcare partnerships to expand access to more personalised care

Investing in clinical and world-class research to inform our product excellence and continue to close the women's health gap

Strengthening market leading privacy-first and security measures Investing in technology that aids in delivering more personalised care

A Shared Vision for a Critically Underserved Category

Clue and Verdane are united by a shared belief that women's health remains one of the most underserved, and most impactful, categories in global health and wellness. Both organisations recognise the opportunity to build category-defining companies that combine scientific rigor, ethical data practices, and long-term thinking to deliver meaningful outcomes for users and society.

Clue has long differentiated itself through its commitment to medical research, and scientific-based insights, leading data privacy standards, and an inclusive approach to women's health that goes beyond fertility tracking alone. Verdane brings deep experience partnering with mission-driven, digital-first companies, helping them scale responsibly while staying true to their values and ethical positioning.

Rhiannon White, CEO at Clue, said: ''Women are the world's largest health and wellness consumers, controlling the majority of household spending in every market, yet they remain strikingly underserved relative to their economic power. This gap creates three systemic pain points: a profound lack of accessible female health knowledge that forces women to self-diagnose, a confusing marketplace filled with unproven products and little evidence-based guidance, and persistent barriers to accessing care. For businesses, this represents not just a social issue but a significant market failure and a compelling opportunity to build trusted, data driven solutions that meet the needs of the most influential spenders in global health and wellness.

Partnering with Verdane enables us to accelerate the creation of this powerful ecosystem and tackle these issues for women. Verdane's deep expertise in growing sustainable businesses, combined with their extensive operating experience in the health and wellness space means they bring unparalleled support to the opportunity in front of us.”

Partnering for Sustainable, Long-Term Impact

Verdane's investment philosophy, which is centered on sustainable growth, operational excellence and building enduring market leaders, aligns closely with Clue's ambition to set the global standard for digital women's health and wellness. Together, the companies aim to advance the category by investing in research, partnerships, and privacy-first technology.

“We are highly impressed by the Clue management team and the strong momentum the business is demonstrating,” commented Christina Stoll, Principal at Verdane.“Clue has earned exceptional user trust by combining the highest data protection standards with rigorous, science-based insights in a category where credibility truly matters. Consumer demand and awareness for trusted women's health solutions continues to accelerate, and Clue is uniquely positioned to lead this space.

“With Verdane's sector expertise in scaling digital health and wellbeing platforms, we are confident that we can be a strong long-term partner to the team, supporting continued growth, product innovation and an outstanding user experience, while deepening valuable partnerships across the health and wellbeing ecosystem. Clue's women-led, mission-driven approach and focus on meaningful impact strongly align with what Verdane stands for.”

About Clue

Clue is the #1 women-led period and cycle tracker, loved by over 100 million women and people with cycles around the world.

Available in 23 languages and over 190 countries, Clue helps members turn their cycle into a powerful tool to discover patterns, stay on top of changes, and make informed health decisions.

With one of the largest datasets of longitudinal menstrual health information globally, Clue regularly partners with leading research institutions to advance understanding in women's health and close longstanding data gaps. Clue is committed to empowering people with accurate health information while setting the standard for data privacy, security, and user trust.

About Verdane

Verdane is a specialist growth buyout investment firm that partners with tech-enabled and sustainable businesses that help to digitalise and decarbonise the European economy. The flexible mandates of Verdane funds allow it to invest as a majority or minority control investor, replacement or growth capital, in single companies or in portfolios of companies.



Verdane has raised over €9 billion in capital and its funds have made more than 200 investments in fast-growing businesses since 2003. Verdane's team of over 150 investment professionals and operating experts is based out of Berlin, Copenhagen, London, Helsinki, Munich, Oslo and Stockholm, and combines deep sector expertise with long-standing local networks and presence in core European markets.



Verdane is also a certified B Corporation, the most ambitious sustainability accreditation globally. The firm only backs businesses that pass its 2040 test, which indicates whether the company can thrive in a more sustainable future economy.



Verdane is partly owned by the Verdane Foundation, which is focused on two areas: climate change and more equitable and inclusive local communities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

