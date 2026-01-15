Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Denmark FM says US is stubborn about Greenland

2026-01-15 02:55:34
(MENAFN) Denmark’s foreign minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, said on Wednesday that discussions with US officials at the White House did not succeed in changing Washington’s stance on Greenland.

Speaking alongside Greenland’s Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt, Rasmussen emphasized that any proposal “that would not respect territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark and the right of self-determination of the Greenlandic people are, of course, totally unacceptable.”

He described the meeting with US representatives as “frank” but noted that a “fundamental disagreement” persists. “We didn't manage to change American position. It's clear that the president [Donald Trump] has this wish of conquering over Greenland,” Rasmussen said. He added, “We made it very, very clear” that such a move would not align with Denmark’s interests.

Rasmussen also downplayed the notion that the United States urgently needs Greenland, stating there is no immediate threat from Russia or China and noting the absence of Chinese activity on the island. He dismissed concerns about a future Chinese presence, saying it is not likely “in 10 or 20 years from now.”

Despite the disagreement, Denmark and the US agreed to establish a high-level working group aimed at addressing American security concerns while respecting Copenhagen’s red lines. Rasmussen said the group is expected to hold its first meeting within the next few weeks, according to reports.

