403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Rebuts Execution Allegations
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected Wednesday allegations that Tehran intends to execute demonstrators following weeks of nationwide upheaval.
"There is no any hanging, today or tomorrow ... I can tell you, I'm confident about that. There is no plan for hanging at all," Araghchi told a US-based broadcaster in an interview.
US President Donald Trump warned Tuesday that Washington would implement "very strong action" if Iran proceeded with protester executions.
Trump and additional US officials have intensified anti-Iran messaging throughout demonstrations that have engulfed the nation since late last month due to deteriorating economic circumstances.
Araghchi further asserted that order has returned to Iran, with authorities maintaining "full control."
"We were faced with a vast terrorism operation as the continuation of the 12-day war that was imposed on us by Israelis and Americans. So the 13th day of war was Jan. 8 ... We were in the middle of the war, and now after three days of a terrorist operation, now there is call," he said.
Iranian officials have blamed Washington and Israel for orchestrating "riots" and "terrorism" throughout the demonstrations.
Dismissing reports claiming over 12,000 deaths during the unrest as "baseless" and evidence of a "misinformation campaign," the minister maintained fatalities numbered in the "hundreds."
When pressed on the precise protester death toll, Araghchi indicated an official count would be "announced very soon, perhaps tonight" by the Iranian government.
Authorities have yet to publish verified casualty or detention statistics. The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), a US-based organization, calculates at least 2,500 deaths, encompassing both demonstrators and security forces, with over 1,100 wounded.
The group additionally reported more than 18,000 detentions, though these numbers remain unconfirmed independently and diverge from alternative assessments
"There is no any hanging, today or tomorrow ... I can tell you, I'm confident about that. There is no plan for hanging at all," Araghchi told a US-based broadcaster in an interview.
US President Donald Trump warned Tuesday that Washington would implement "very strong action" if Iran proceeded with protester executions.
Trump and additional US officials have intensified anti-Iran messaging throughout demonstrations that have engulfed the nation since late last month due to deteriorating economic circumstances.
Araghchi further asserted that order has returned to Iran, with authorities maintaining "full control."
"We were faced with a vast terrorism operation as the continuation of the 12-day war that was imposed on us by Israelis and Americans. So the 13th day of war was Jan. 8 ... We were in the middle of the war, and now after three days of a terrorist operation, now there is call," he said.
Iranian officials have blamed Washington and Israel for orchestrating "riots" and "terrorism" throughout the demonstrations.
Dismissing reports claiming over 12,000 deaths during the unrest as "baseless" and evidence of a "misinformation campaign," the minister maintained fatalities numbered in the "hundreds."
When pressed on the precise protester death toll, Araghchi indicated an official count would be "announced very soon, perhaps tonight" by the Iranian government.
Authorities have yet to publish verified casualty or detention statistics. The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), a US-based organization, calculates at least 2,500 deaths, encompassing both demonstrators and security forces, with over 1,100 wounded.
The group additionally reported more than 18,000 detentions, though these numbers remain unconfirmed independently and diverge from alternative assessments
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment