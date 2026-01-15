403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran’s airspace reopens to traffic after temporary closure
(MENAFN) Iran has reopened its airspace after a temporary suspension on most flights came to an end on Thursday, with flight-tracking data indicating that aircraft have begun traveling toward Tehran, according to reports.
The restrictions were lifted following the expiration of a Notice to Air Missions that had limited access to Iranian airspace. Monitoring data showed multiple planes entering the country once the notice elapsed, as stated by reports.
Iran had earlier imposed the closure on nearly all flights, permitting only select international civilian arrivals and departures that received prior authorization. The initial directive specified that Tehran’s airspace would remain restricted until Jan. 15, with operations allowed solely under approval from the national aviation authority, citing security-related procedures.
The decision to limit air traffic occurred against a backdrop of escalating internal and regional pressures. Iran has faced sustained anti-government demonstrations alongside increasing international attention and criticism.
US President Donald Trump recently said he had been informed that executions of protesters in Iran were being halted, while emphasizing that Washington would continue to closely observe the situation. Trump has repeatedly expressed support for demonstrators and warned that the United States could take “very strong action” if executions were to proceed.
International reactions have also intensified, with senior diplomats from major economies condemning what they described as the “deliberate use of violence” against protesters. They called on Iranian authorities to exercise restraint, uphold human rights, and cautioned that further measures could follow if conditions do not improve, according to reports.
Iranian officials have rejected external criticism, accusing the United States and Israel of supporting unrest and terrorism connected to the protests—allegations that Western governments have denied.
Tehran has not published official figures on deaths or injuries linked to the unrest. However, human rights organizations report that thousands of people have been killed or wounded since demonstrations began in late December, according to reports.
The restrictions were lifted following the expiration of a Notice to Air Missions that had limited access to Iranian airspace. Monitoring data showed multiple planes entering the country once the notice elapsed, as stated by reports.
Iran had earlier imposed the closure on nearly all flights, permitting only select international civilian arrivals and departures that received prior authorization. The initial directive specified that Tehran’s airspace would remain restricted until Jan. 15, with operations allowed solely under approval from the national aviation authority, citing security-related procedures.
The decision to limit air traffic occurred against a backdrop of escalating internal and regional pressures. Iran has faced sustained anti-government demonstrations alongside increasing international attention and criticism.
US President Donald Trump recently said he had been informed that executions of protesters in Iran were being halted, while emphasizing that Washington would continue to closely observe the situation. Trump has repeatedly expressed support for demonstrators and warned that the United States could take “very strong action” if executions were to proceed.
International reactions have also intensified, with senior diplomats from major economies condemning what they described as the “deliberate use of violence” against protesters. They called on Iranian authorities to exercise restraint, uphold human rights, and cautioned that further measures could follow if conditions do not improve, according to reports.
Iranian officials have rejected external criticism, accusing the United States and Israel of supporting unrest and terrorism connected to the protests—allegations that Western governments have denied.
Tehran has not published official figures on deaths or injuries linked to the unrest. However, human rights organizations report that thousands of people have been killed or wounded since demonstrations began in late December, according to reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment