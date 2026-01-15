403
Venezuela Announces Release of 406 Political Prisoners
(MENAFN) Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez declared Wednesday that 406 political prisoners have been freed to date, signaling the dawn of a "new chapter" for the South American nation.
Rodriguez emphasized the primary objective is to "open up political spaces," building upon a directive initially issued by then-President Nicolas Maduro in December, when 194 detainees were released.
The proclamation came alongside National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez and Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello.
Four American Detainees Released
The transitional government also freed at least four US nationals Tuesday, representing the first verified release of American captives since the Jan. 3 US military operation in Venezuela that led to Maduro's capture along with his wife Cilia Flores.
The prisoner releases follow a commitment by Jorge Rodriguez, a senior PSUV party figure, who characterized the move as a tactical effort to defuse the country's intense political tensions.
"The decision to release some prisoners, not political prisoners, but some politicians who had broken the law and violated the Constitution, people who called for invasion, was granted," Rodriguez told parliament.
Wednesday witnessed the liberation of 14 journalists. The release wave emerges as the interim administration confronts escalating Washington pressure to reinstate democracy and eliminate restrictive media policies.
NGOs estimate Venezuela holds between 800 and 1,000 political prisoners, disputing the government's reported release figures.
Rights organizations assert approximately 70 prisoners have gained freedom in recent days.
