Video: Qatar International Food Festival 2026 Opens With Dazzling Fireworks

Doha, Qatar: The 15th edition of the Qatar International Food Festival (QIFF) was inaugurated yesterday within the precincts of Stadium 974 in Doha with fanfare and spectacular fireworks.

The event, which will run until January 24, is offering an expanded programme featuring local and international restaurants, live cooking showcases led by renowned chefs, family-friendly activities, dedicated cultural zones, and daily entertainment.

In attendance at the opening ceremony were the Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Chairman of the Board of Visit Qatar

H E Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, Director of the National Museum of Qatar H E Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Hamad Al-Thani, CEO of Visit Qatar Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi and other dignitaries.



In his address at the event, Al-Mawlawi noted that the organisers were keen to hold the festival this year at one of the iconic venues of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, in order to preserve the World Cup grounds and integrate them with the tourism strategy by enhancing Qatar's position as a global destination with an architectural infrastructure that symbolises innovation and sustainability.

“This, in itself, motivates us to host more major events to preserve this sustainable land. The Qatar International Food Festival has transcended being merely a gathering for culinary arts to become an annual icon embodying the spirit of Qatari hospitality and its openness to the world through diverse flavours under the slogan Fifteen Years of Exquisite Taste,” he said.

He added that this edition of the festival comes to crown a journey full of successes and celebrates the Qatar-Canada-Mexico Year of Culture, in cooperation with Qatar Museums, as part of an ongoing institutional journey of striving to unify efforts to enrich a unified national events calendar capable of attracting visitors from all over the world to experience.

“Qatar boasts a diverse culture, and we believe that cultural exchange isn't confined to closed halls but is embodied spontaneously and authentically through sharing food and celebrating the traditions of different peoples,” he said.

QIFF 2026 features a lineup of standout attractions and immersive experiences throughout the festival grounds.

Visitors can enjoy daily fireworks displays, the return of Dinner in the Sky, and the ever-popular Market experience.

The programme will also feature captivating drone shows, interactive sessions at the Cooking Studio, evolving showcases from emerging restaurants, and engaging installations such as the QIFF Ring, featuring exciting competitions and an enticing Padel of Minds game, ensuring an atmosphere of excitement and discovery throughout the festival.

The festival's creative direction remains focused on enhancing Qatar's global positioning as a leading culinary destination, celebrating both home-grown talent and international excellence in gastronomy.

The festival will be open on weekdays from 4pm to 11pm and on weekends from 3pm to 1am.