403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Initiates Second Phase of 20-Point Gaza Peace Plan
(MENAFN) The Trump administration unveiled a critical transition Wednesday in its Middle East diplomatic strategy, advancing its Gaza peace framework from ceasefire implementation to comprehensive demilitarization, governing restructure, and large-scale reconstruction efforts.
"Today, on behalf of President Trump, we are announcing the launch of Phase Two of the President's 20-Point Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, moving from ceasefire to demilitarization, technocratic governance, and reconstruction," U.S. presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff declared via his X social media platform.
The envoy elaborated on the transitional arrangements taking effect in the embattled territory. "Phase Two establishes a transitional technocratic Palestinian administration in Gaza, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), and begins the full demilitarization and reconstruction of Gaza, primarily the disarmament of all unauthorized personnel," he stated.
Witkoff's statement underscored Washington's expectations that Hamas must fulfill all remaining commitments under the agreement without deviation. The announcement emphasized demands for the immediate repatriation of the final deceased hostage still held by the militant organization. The senior diplomat issued a stark warning that noncompliance "will bring serious consequences."
According to Witkoff's account, Hamas has repatriated all surviving captives along with the remains of 27 out of 28 deceased hostages to Israel since the ceasefire took effect—an arrangement also brokered through mediation efforts by Egypt, Türkiye, and Qatar.
The Trump administration introduced its comprehensive 20-point, three-phase peace blueprint in September, designed to terminate the Israel-Hamas conflict that erupted in October 2023 and has claimed thousands of lives.
Throughout the initial phase of the negotiated agreement, however, both Israeli and Hamas representatives repeatedly leveled accusations against one another regarding alleged breaches of the ceasefire terms, raising concerns about the sustainability of the fragile peace process as it advances into more complex phases involving governance and territorial control.
"Today, on behalf of President Trump, we are announcing the launch of Phase Two of the President's 20-Point Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, moving from ceasefire to demilitarization, technocratic governance, and reconstruction," U.S. presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff declared via his X social media platform.
The envoy elaborated on the transitional arrangements taking effect in the embattled territory. "Phase Two establishes a transitional technocratic Palestinian administration in Gaza, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), and begins the full demilitarization and reconstruction of Gaza, primarily the disarmament of all unauthorized personnel," he stated.
Witkoff's statement underscored Washington's expectations that Hamas must fulfill all remaining commitments under the agreement without deviation. The announcement emphasized demands for the immediate repatriation of the final deceased hostage still held by the militant organization. The senior diplomat issued a stark warning that noncompliance "will bring serious consequences."
According to Witkoff's account, Hamas has repatriated all surviving captives along with the remains of 27 out of 28 deceased hostages to Israel since the ceasefire took effect—an arrangement also brokered through mediation efforts by Egypt, Türkiye, and Qatar.
The Trump administration introduced its comprehensive 20-point, three-phase peace blueprint in September, designed to terminate the Israel-Hamas conflict that erupted in October 2023 and has claimed thousands of lives.
Throughout the initial phase of the negotiated agreement, however, both Israeli and Hamas representatives repeatedly leveled accusations against one another regarding alleged breaches of the ceasefire terms, raising concerns about the sustainability of the fragile peace process as it advances into more complex phases involving governance and territorial control.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment