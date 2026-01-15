403
Pro-Palestinian prisoners end hunger strike after UK blocks deal
(MENAFN) Three pro-Palestinian prisoners affiliated with the Palestine Action group ended their hunger strike on Wednesday after the UK government decided not to award a contract to the Israeli arms company subsidiary Elbit Systems UK.
Kamran Ahmed, Heba Muraisi, and Lewie Chiaramello announced the decision to resume eating after the £2 billion ($2.6 billion) contract, under which Elbit would have trained 60,000 British troops annually, was not granted. Concerns had grown for the protesters’ health: Muraisi, 31, would have been on day 73 of refusing food; Ahmed, 28, on day 66; and Chiaramello, 22, who has type 1 diabetes, on day 46.
Prisoners for Palestine said the government’s decision fulfilled a key demand of the hunger strikers. However, Umar Khalid, 22, who had briefly paused his strike before resuming it last Saturday, continues to refuse food.
Last month, UN experts urged the UK to safeguard the lives and rights of eight pro-Palestinian detainees connected to Palestine Action who were on hunger strike. They expressed concern about conditions in detention, including delayed medical care, excessive restraints during hospitalization, restricted family and legal contact, and insufficient independent medical oversight.
Labour Party lawmaker John McDonnell noted that the hunger strikers had also secured meetings with prison officials regarding their health and conditions. “I pay tribute to the dedication of the hunger strikers,” he said on X.
