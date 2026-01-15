403
Macron warns US against violating Greenland’s sovereignty
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday cautioned that any violation of Greenland’s sovereignty would produce “unprecedented cascading consequences,” responding to recent US statements about taking control of the Arctic territory.
Macron made the remarks during a Cabinet meeting, with government spokesperson Maud Bregeon noting that France is monitoring the situation closely and would act “in full solidarity with Denmark and its sovereignty.” Bregeon quoted Macron: “We do not underestimate the statements on Greenland. If the sovereignty of a European and allied country were affected, the cascading consequences would be unprecedented.”
The French president reportedly spoke with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen last week and, according to his office, Paris is also consulting with Germany and the UK on potential responses.
French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu emphasized to parliament that US intentions regarding Greenland should be taken seriously. “The intentions of the Trump administration are serious and must now be taken very seriously,” he said. “We absolutely must not underestimate the word of the American president.” Lecornu reaffirmed France’s “full solidarity” with Denmark and the legitimate authorities of Greenland.
