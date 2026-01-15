403
Danish FM says US position on Greenland remains unchanged
(MENAFN) Denmark’s foreign minister, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, said on Wednesday that their meeting with US officials at the White House did not alter America’s position on Greenland.
“For us, ideas that would not respect territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark and the right of self-determination of the Greenlandic people are, of course, totally unacceptable,” Rasmussen told reporters.
He added, “We didn't manage to change American position. It's clear that the president [Donald Trump] has this wish of conquering over Greenland. We made it very, very clear that this is not in the interest of the kingdom [of Denmark].”
Despite the disagreement, Denmark and the US agreed to establish a high-level working group to address American security concerns while respecting Copenhagen’s red lines. The meeting included US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as well as Greenland’s Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt.
Earlier, Trump had stated that the US “needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security” and described the territory as “vital for the Golden Dome that we are building.”
Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, has drawn US attention due to its strategic location, extensive mineral resources, and concerns about rising Russian and Chinese activity. Denmark and Greenland have rejected proposals to sell the island, reaffirming Danish sovereignty.
