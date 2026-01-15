403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Calls Out Zelensky as Main Obstacle to Russia Peace Talks
(MENAFN) In a direct assessment delivered during an Oval Office sit-down with media, U.S. President Donald Trump identified Ukraine's Vladimir Zelensky as the primary barrier preventing a peace settlement in the ongoing conflict with Russia.
For months, Trump has voiced mounting exasperation over his inability to secure a ceasefire between Moscow and Kyiv, previously placing blame on both capitals for the impasse.
When pressed Wednesday on which party was obstructing diplomatic progress, Trump offered a blunt, one-word answer: "Zelensky."
"I just think he's... having a hard time getting there," Trump elaborated. "I think [Russian President Vladimir Putin] is ready to make a deal… I think Ukraine is less ready to make a deal."
The dynamic between Trump and Zelensky—whom Trump once described as "a dictator without elections"—has remained turbulent following their contentious White House encounter in early 2024. Speaking to the New York Times on Sunday, Trump reasserted that Zelensky "has no cards" in both the battlefield confrontation and diplomatic negotiations with Russia. "He didn't have them from day one. He's only got one thing – Donald Trump," Trump declared.
Moscow, meanwhile, remains receptive to continued dialogue with Trump and his top-level representatives, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed Wednesday. Putin and other Kremlin officials have consistently signaled Moscow's preference for a diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine crisis, though they've made clear military operations will persist if core Russian objectives cannot be secured at the negotiating table.
Last month, Trump claimed a peace framework was "95% ready," seemingly referencing a document that surfaced publicly proposing that Kyiv surrender the remaining portions of the Donbass region to Russia, abandon NATO membership aspirations, and accept limits on its armed forces. The initial 28-point proposal—condemned by Ukrainian officials and European allies as disproportionately favorable to Moscow—was subsequently trimmed to 20 points, yet critical sticking points persist. Zelensky continues to resist territorial concessions and electoral commitments without ironclad NATO-equivalent security assurances.
Zelensky's presidential mandate lapsed in May 2024. He declined to schedule fresh elections, justifying the decision by citing the active conflict with Russia. Moscow responded by branding him "illegitimate."
Russian authorities have cautioned that Zelensky's contested legal standing poses a substantial barrier to finalizing any peace accord. Earlier this week, Zelensky forwarded two legislative proposals to Ukraine's parliament seeking to prolong martial law and nationwide mobilization for an additional 90 days—a move that once again delays any electoral process.
For months, Trump has voiced mounting exasperation over his inability to secure a ceasefire between Moscow and Kyiv, previously placing blame on both capitals for the impasse.
When pressed Wednesday on which party was obstructing diplomatic progress, Trump offered a blunt, one-word answer: "Zelensky."
"I just think he's... having a hard time getting there," Trump elaborated. "I think [Russian President Vladimir Putin] is ready to make a deal… I think Ukraine is less ready to make a deal."
The dynamic between Trump and Zelensky—whom Trump once described as "a dictator without elections"—has remained turbulent following their contentious White House encounter in early 2024. Speaking to the New York Times on Sunday, Trump reasserted that Zelensky "has no cards" in both the battlefield confrontation and diplomatic negotiations with Russia. "He didn't have them from day one. He's only got one thing – Donald Trump," Trump declared.
Moscow, meanwhile, remains receptive to continued dialogue with Trump and his top-level representatives, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed Wednesday. Putin and other Kremlin officials have consistently signaled Moscow's preference for a diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine crisis, though they've made clear military operations will persist if core Russian objectives cannot be secured at the negotiating table.
Last month, Trump claimed a peace framework was "95% ready," seemingly referencing a document that surfaced publicly proposing that Kyiv surrender the remaining portions of the Donbass region to Russia, abandon NATO membership aspirations, and accept limits on its armed forces. The initial 28-point proposal—condemned by Ukrainian officials and European allies as disproportionately favorable to Moscow—was subsequently trimmed to 20 points, yet critical sticking points persist. Zelensky continues to resist territorial concessions and electoral commitments without ironclad NATO-equivalent security assurances.
Zelensky's presidential mandate lapsed in May 2024. He declined to schedule fresh elections, justifying the decision by citing the active conflict with Russia. Moscow responded by branding him "illegitimate."
Russian authorities have cautioned that Zelensky's contested legal standing poses a substantial barrier to finalizing any peace accord. Earlier this week, Zelensky forwarded two legislative proposals to Ukraine's parliament seeking to prolong martial law and nationwide mobilization for an additional 90 days—a move that once again delays any electoral process.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment