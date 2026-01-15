403
Trump questions Denmark’s ability to defend Greenland
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated on Wednesday that he “can’t rely on Denmark” to protect Greenland against potential threats from Russia or China.
“I can't rely on Denmark being able to fend themselves off. They were talking about it, they put an extra dog sled there. Last month, they entered a second dog sled that's not going to do the trick,” Trump told reporters at the White House.
“We need Greenland for national security, so we're going to see what happens,” he added. “If we don't go in, Russia is going to go in, and China's going to go in. And there's not a thing that Denmark can do about it, but we can do everything.”
The remarks came after a meeting at the White House between US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, and Greenland’s Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt.
Rasmussen said afterward, “We didn't manage to change the American position. It's clear that the president (Donald Trump) has this wish of conquering over Greenland. We made it very, very clear” that such a move is not in Denmark’s interest. Despite this, Denmark and the US agreed to create a high-level working group to explore potential paths forward.
Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, has drawn US attention due to its strategic location, rich mineral resources, and concerns about increased Russian and Chinese activity. Denmark and Greenland have consistently rejected proposals to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.
