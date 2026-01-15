403
France to send troops to Greenland for joint cold-weather exercise
(MENAFN) France announced on Wednesday that it will send a small military detachment to Greenland to participate in a joint “cold-weather exercise” alongside Denmark and several other European countries.
The French Armed Forces Ministry said the mission will involve mountain warfare units, with further details on troop numbers and their specific mandate expected during President Emmanuel Macron’s annual address to the armed forces on Thursday at Istres air base in southern France.
Denmark previously stated it would strengthen its military presence in Greenland “from today, deploying capabilities and units related to the exercise activities,” while Sweden confirmed it had sent officers to participate in the exercises. Germany also announced it would send soldiers to Greenland from Thursday to Saturday for a reconnaissance mission in coordination with other European partners supporting Denmark.
The exercise comes amid heightened geopolitical interest in Greenland. US President Donald Trump has insisted that the territory should be “in the hands of the US” to counter potential threats from Russia and China. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, following a meeting at the White House, said that the US position on Greenland remains unchanged.
