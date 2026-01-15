403
European Left MEPs push to suspend EU-Israel pact over Gaza concerns
(MENAFN) Members of the European Parliament from the Left group have launched a European Citizens' Initiative calling for the full suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, citing alleged human rights violations and breaches of international law by Israel in Gaza.
The initiative urges the European Commission to recommend that the EU Council suspend the agreement, which underpins political dialogue and trade relations between the EU and Israel.
According to the campaign, Israel is responsible for “an unprecedented level of killing and injury of civilians,” widespread displacement, and systematic destruction of hospitals and medical facilities in Gaza. The initiative also criticizes Israel’s blockade of humanitarian aid, suggesting it could “amount to starvation as a method of war.”
“Israel is in breach of multiple rules and obligations under international law and fails to prevent the crime of genocide as ordered by the International Court of Justice,” the statement said, referencing a Jan. 26, 2024, ICJ order instructing Israel to take all measures to prevent acts that could fall under genocide.
The campaign further argued that the EU has yet to suspend its association agreement with Israel, which remains central to bilateral trade, economic, and political cooperation. “EU citizens cannot tolerate that the EU maintains an agreement that contributes to legitimize and finance a State that commits crimes against humanity and war crimes,” the statement added.
