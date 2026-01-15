403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump, Venezuela’s Interim President Hold Phone Talks
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump and Venezuela's interim leader Delcy Rodriguez engaged in an extended telephone discussion Wednesday, representing the initial confirmed dialogue between the two since American forces detained President Nicolas Maduro.
Both parties characterized the exchange as constructive and encouraging, coming after several weeks of heightened tensions following the January 3 military operation that claimed no fewer than 80 lives—among them Venezuelan armed forces personnel, Maduro's Cuban security detail, and non-combatants.
"We had a call, a long call. We discussed a lot of things, and I think we're getting along very well with Venezuela," Trump informed journalists, describing Rodriguez as a "terrific person."
Via Truth Social, the American president declared that "tremendous progress" was underway, specifically highlighting "Oil, Minerals, Trade and, of course, National Security" as discussion points.
"This partnership between the United States of America and Venezuela will be a spectacular one FOR ALL. Venezuela will soon be great and prosperous again, perhaps more so than ever before!" Trump wrote.
Rodriguez described the conversation as "long, productive and courteous" and indicated both nations explored a bilateral framework designed to serve mutual interests. The diplomatic tone marks a departure from Rodriguez's earlier defiant stance that no "foreign agent" would dominate Venezuela or transform it into a "colony."
The Trump administration has identified commandeering Venezuelan petroleum operations and export channels as its core objective. American naval and Coast Guard vessels have stopped at minimum five ships in recent weeks, while Washington reportedly seeks judicial authorization to confiscate dozens of additional tankers believed to be shipping Venezuelan crude without approval.
Following Maduro's detention, Trump announced Washington would "run" Venezuela throughout a transition phase and requires "total access… to the oil and to other things in their country." U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright indicated Washington plans to oversee Venezuela's petroleum sales "indefinitely," initially liquidating stockpiled crude before assuming control of ongoing extraction, with proceeds deposited into American-administered accounts. U.S. authorities maintain such oversight is essential for economic stabilization and guaranteeing actions align with both American and Venezuelan priorities.
Both parties characterized the exchange as constructive and encouraging, coming after several weeks of heightened tensions following the January 3 military operation that claimed no fewer than 80 lives—among them Venezuelan armed forces personnel, Maduro's Cuban security detail, and non-combatants.
"We had a call, a long call. We discussed a lot of things, and I think we're getting along very well with Venezuela," Trump informed journalists, describing Rodriguez as a "terrific person."
Via Truth Social, the American president declared that "tremendous progress" was underway, specifically highlighting "Oil, Minerals, Trade and, of course, National Security" as discussion points.
"This partnership between the United States of America and Venezuela will be a spectacular one FOR ALL. Venezuela will soon be great and prosperous again, perhaps more so than ever before!" Trump wrote.
Rodriguez described the conversation as "long, productive and courteous" and indicated both nations explored a bilateral framework designed to serve mutual interests. The diplomatic tone marks a departure from Rodriguez's earlier defiant stance that no "foreign agent" would dominate Venezuela or transform it into a "colony."
The Trump administration has identified commandeering Venezuelan petroleum operations and export channels as its core objective. American naval and Coast Guard vessels have stopped at minimum five ships in recent weeks, while Washington reportedly seeks judicial authorization to confiscate dozens of additional tankers believed to be shipping Venezuelan crude without approval.
Following Maduro's detention, Trump announced Washington would "run" Venezuela throughout a transition phase and requires "total access… to the oil and to other things in their country." U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright indicated Washington plans to oversee Venezuela's petroleum sales "indefinitely," initially liquidating stockpiled crude before assuming control of ongoing extraction, with proceeds deposited into American-administered accounts. U.S. authorities maintain such oversight is essential for economic stabilization and guaranteeing actions align with both American and Venezuelan priorities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment