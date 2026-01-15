403
Russia is open to US envoys’ visit for Ukrainian settlement—Lavrov
(MENAFN) Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow would welcome a visit from US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to discuss a settlement in Ukraine.
Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Lavrov confirmed that if the envoys express interest in visiting, “this interest will be met with understanding.” He described prior meetings between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the US representatives as “serious, specific, aimed at understanding the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis and agreeing on ways to overcome these root causes.”
Lavrov added that Russia would also be interested in hearing the envoys’ impressions from their discussions with European allies. “From our previous contacts with the US, starting with the Anchorage summit and during subsequent engagements with Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner, we see that the US understands the unfeasibility of such a scenario and wants to prevent any attempt to bring Ukraine into NATO,” he said.
The minister noted that the two envoys last met Putin in Moscow in December, and discussions continue on a 20-point framework backed by the US to end the conflict that has persisted since February 2022.
Lavrov further criticized Europe, claiming that it is resisting a peaceful settlement and preparing for war with Russia. On the US military operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Celia Flores, he described it as “illegal,” asserting that Washington is undermining both the UN model and its own long-promoted globalization principles.
