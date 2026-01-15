403
Venezuela’s future is shaped by senior officials after Maduro’s capture
(MENAFN) Following the US military operation that led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro on Jan. 3, Venezuela’s political future is now largely guided by a small circle of senior political and military officials who control the state’s most powerful institutions.
Instead of a single dominant leader, the country’s path is being shaped collectively by long-serving figures whose authority predates Maduro and who wield influence across government ministries, the armed forces, and the security apparatus. Many of these officials are subject to US sanctions but continue to publicly align with Chavismo, the left-wing ideology established by former President Hugo Chavez, even as they face increasing pressure from Washington to comply with demands or risk further consequences.
At the center of this new leadership is Delcy Rodriguez, the former vice president and oil minister, who was sworn in last week as interim president. She previously served as foreign minister from 2014 to 2017 and as finance minister from 2020 to 2024, providing her with extensive experience in both international diplomacy and managing Venezuela’s struggling economy.
Rodriguez, a 56-year-old lawyer, comes from a family of leftist activists. Her father, Jose Antonio Rodriguez, was a Marxist leader accused of involvement in the kidnapping of an American businessman and alleged spy; he died under torture by Venezuelan intelligence agents in 1976.
