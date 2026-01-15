Iran Closes Skies Airlines Scramble As Tensions Spike

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Iran temporarily closed its airspace to commercial flights early Thursday without explanation, disrupting international aviation as tensions simmered with the United States following President Donald Trump's call for Iranians to rise up against the Islamic Republic.

The shutdown lasted more than four hours, according to pilot guidance issued by Iranian authorities. Iran sits astride a key East-West aviation corridor, forcing international carriers to divert north and south around its airspace. After one extension, the closure appeared to expire, with several domestic flights airborne shortly after 7 a.m.

Iran last closed its airspace during a 12-day war with Israel and the United States in June. There were no immediate signs of renewed hostilities on Thursday, but the move sent ripples through global aviation due to Iran's strategic location.

“Several airlines have already reduced or suspended services, and most carriers are avoiding Iranian airspace,” said SafeAirspace, a website that tracks risks to civilian aviation. It warned the closure could signal heightened security or military activity, including the risk of missile launches or intensified air defense operations that raise the danger of misidentification.

Indian careers hit

Indian carriers Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet said some international flights were affected by the sudden closure.