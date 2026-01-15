403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Venezuela frees political prisoners as Rodriguez signals fresh start
(MENAFN) Venezuela Announces Release of Hundreds of Detainees in Bid to Ease Political Tensions
Venezuela’s acting leadership said it has released more than 400 detainees, describing the move as the beginning of a shift toward easing political confrontation in the country.
Acting President Delcy Rodriguez stated on Wednesday that a total of 406 political prisoners have been freed so far, calling the step the opening of a “new chapter” for Venezuela. She explained that the main objective of the initiative is to "open up political spaces," adding that the effort builds on a directive issued in December under the previous administration, when 194 people were released.
The announcement was delivered alongside senior government figures, including the head of the National Assembly and the interior minister.
The interim authorities also confirmed that at least four US citizens were released on Tuesday.
This marked the first verified release of American detainees since a US military operation on Jan. 3 that led to the capture of former President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.
The latest releases followed a prior commitment by a senior ruling-party figure, who portrayed the move as a calculated step aimed at easing intense political pressure gripping the country.
“The decision to release some prisoners, not political prisoners, but some politicians who had broken the law and violated the Constitution, people who called for invasion, was granted,” Rodriguez told parliament.
On Wednesday alone, authorities freed 14 journalists. The broader release campaign comes as the interim administration faces increasing pressure from Washington to reestablish democratic norms and lift restrictions on media activity.
Independent estimates from rights groups suggest the total number of political prisoners in Venezuela ranges between 800 and 1,000, and they dispute the figures provided by the authorities. Some advocacy organizations say only about 70 detainees have been released in recent days.
Venezuela’s acting leadership said it has released more than 400 detainees, describing the move as the beginning of a shift toward easing political confrontation in the country.
Acting President Delcy Rodriguez stated on Wednesday that a total of 406 political prisoners have been freed so far, calling the step the opening of a “new chapter” for Venezuela. She explained that the main objective of the initiative is to "open up political spaces," adding that the effort builds on a directive issued in December under the previous administration, when 194 people were released.
The announcement was delivered alongside senior government figures, including the head of the National Assembly and the interior minister.
The interim authorities also confirmed that at least four US citizens were released on Tuesday.
This marked the first verified release of American detainees since a US military operation on Jan. 3 that led to the capture of former President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.
The latest releases followed a prior commitment by a senior ruling-party figure, who portrayed the move as a calculated step aimed at easing intense political pressure gripping the country.
“The decision to release some prisoners, not political prisoners, but some politicians who had broken the law and violated the Constitution, people who called for invasion, was granted,” Rodriguez told parliament.
On Wednesday alone, authorities freed 14 journalists. The broader release campaign comes as the interim administration faces increasing pressure from Washington to reestablish democratic norms and lift restrictions on media activity.
Independent estimates from rights groups suggest the total number of political prisoners in Venezuela ranges between 800 and 1,000, and they dispute the figures provided by the authorities. Some advocacy organizations say only about 70 detainees have been released in recent days.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment