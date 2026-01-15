403
U.S. Could Target Iran within 24 Hours, Media Says
(MENAFN) American military action targeting Iran may materialize imminently, potentially within a single day's timeframe, Reuters reported, drawing on confidential intelligence sources.
President Donald Trump has issued multiple warnings directed at the Islamic Republic throughout recent days as the nation confronts widespread civil unrest that erupted in late December. The upheaval emerged amid skyrocketing inflation rates and dramatic currency depreciation affecting the Iranian rial. Tehran has attributed the street violence—reportedly claiming hundreds of fatalities—to interference by the US and Israel.
Wednesday saw Reuters cite an unidentified Western military official declaring that "all the signals are that a US attack is imminent." The confidential source qualified the assessment by noting that "that is also how this administration behaves to keep everyone on their toes," characterizing unpredictability as "part of the strategy."
Two unnamed European officials told the news agency that "US military intervention could come in the next 24 hours." Separately, Reuters quoted an unidentified Israeli official suggesting Trump appears committed to launching strikes against Iran, though operational parameters remain undisclosed.
The news service additionally reported American forces withdrawing select military personnel from Middle East installations as precautionary measures against potential Iranian counterstrikes.
Tuesday witnessed Trump encouraging Iranian demonstrators to commandeer government facilities, following his earlier declaration that "help is on its way."
Earlier this week, the American president revealed his administration was "looking at some very strong options" regarding the Islamic Republic. Monday brought a US State Department advisory urging immediate departure for all American nationals currently in Iran.
That identical day, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi clarified that while Iran does not seek a military confrontation with the US, it is "prepared for war." The diplomat simultaneously indicated Tehran remains "prepared for negotiations" with Washington, contingent upon talks being "fair, honorable, and from an equal position."
