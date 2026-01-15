Alibaba Cloud Named A Leader In Omdia's Global Enterprise-Level Maas Market Report



Ranked as“Advanced” in 5 out of 9 core capabilities evaluated Unique position as a full-stack AI service provider enables enterprises to develop and deploy AI applications across the full lifecycle

Hangzhou, China, January, 2026 – Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, has been recognized as a leader in the Omdia Market Radar: Global Enterprise-Level MaaS Market Analysis, 2025 (the“Report”). The recognition underscores Alibaba Cloud's capabilities in supporting enterprises to unlock AI capabilities for business and advance digital transformation.

MaaS (Model as a Service) is a service model centered around AI models that delivers capabilities to users through APIs, applications, or integrated solutions. Alibaba Cloud first introduced this concept to the industry in 2022. Omdia defines enterprise-grade MaaS as a cloud-native AI model service designed to provide enterprises with production-ready capabilities for accessing, customizing, orchestrating and developing applications based on foundation models.

The report constructed a comprehensive new evaluation framework for Enterprise MaaS through a lifecycle perspective. Among the nine core capabilities evaluated, Alibaba Cloud was rated as“advanced” in five areas, namely available foundation model variety, model customization and tuning, AI agent development and scheduling, cost optimization strategy, and production deployment approach.

Jingren Zhou, Chief Technology Officer of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, said:“Omdia's recognition reaffirms our continued focus on supporting enterprises as they advance AI adoption at scale. As enterprise AI evolves toward production-ready deployment, we remain committed to providing the platform capabilities, infrastructure as well as our advanced models to help organizations build, deploy and manage AI applications with confidence.”

Omdia also pointed out in the report that the current enterprise MaaS market has evolved from simple model API calls (MaaS 1.0) to comprehensive capabilities covering the full AI application lifecycle (MaaS 2.0). Looking ahead, Omdia forecasts that the enterprise MaaS market will evolve toward greater intelligence, integration and accessibility.

Full-Stack AI Service Provider Integrating Models, Platforms and Infrastructure with AI at Its Core

According to the report, Alibaba Cloud represents a distinct category in the MaaS landscape: the“Full-Stack AI Service Provider.” Unlike pure model vendors (e.g., OpenAI) or pure infrastructure providers (e.g., AWS aggregating third-party models), Alibaba Cloud integrates its proprietary Qwen models vertically with its PAI computing infrastructure and Model Studio application platform, enabling enterprises to develop and deploy AI applications across the full lifecycle.

As a unified entry point for enterprise AI implementation, Alibaba Cloud Model Studio simplifies complex model calls into standardized services. It not only provides visualized RAG (Retrieval Augmentation) and Agent orchestration tools, but also pioneered the Agent Store, offering enterprises over a hundred ready-to-use industry-specific intelligent agents.

Currently, users can access over 200 industry-leading models via Model Studio, including Alibaba's self-developed Qwen and Wan models. As of September 2025, over one million enterprise and individual users have used Qwen on Model Studio to build their own AI applications. More than 800,000 agents have been created on Model Studio, supporting diverse scenarios ranging from content creation and intelligent marketing to smart home management and production optimization.

In July 2025, Alibaba Cloud has been named a market leader in Omdia's latest report,“Market Radar: GenAI Cloud Titans in Asia & Oceania 2025”, which highlights its generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) capabilities and comprehensive product portfolio across the Asia & Oceania region.

About Alibaba Cloud:

Alibaba Cloud ( ) is a global leader in full-stack artificial intelligence services, offering state-of-the-art intelligent capabilities and a worldwide AI cloud computing network, providing developer-friendly AI services across the globe. Qwen (Chinese: Tongyi Qianwen) is a family of large language and multimodal AI models developed by Alibaba. Debuted in 2023, open-weight Qwen models are available to global developers via HuggingFace and ModelScope.