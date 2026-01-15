403
U.S. Fed Reports Economic Activity Increasing
(MENAFN) Economic expansion gathered momentum throughout most American territories, with activity climbing at a measured yet positive trajectory, the US Federal Reserve announced Wednesday.
The central bank's Beige Book compilation, synthesized from assessments across its dozen regional branches, documented that eight of twelve districts experienced economic advancement characterized as ranging from slight to moderate intensity. Three additional zones maintained stable conditions, while a single district registered moderate contraction.
"This marks an improvement over the last three report cycles where a majority of Districts reported little change," the document stated.
Consumer expenditure rose modestly to moderately across most banking districts, the analysis revealed, with holiday retail periods providing substantial momentum. Affluent shoppers demonstrated particularly robust spending patterns, channeling resources toward premium merchandise, vacation travel, hospitality services and experiential purchases, multiple regions confirmed.
In sharp contrast, households in lower and middle economic brackets exhibited mounting price consciousness and growing reluctance toward discretionary purchases beyond essential needs, the report indicated.
Employment Holds Steady Nationwide
Workforce levels remained largely static in recent weeks, with eight of twelve districts documenting zero net hiring changes.
Corporate recruitment efforts focused on vacancy replacement rather than workforce expansion, the assessment found, while talent acquisition challenges persisted especially for specialized roles including engineering positions, healthcare professionals and technical specialists.
Artificial intelligence's current employment impact remains minimal, though transformative workforce effects are anticipated to materialize over extended timeframes rather than immediate periods, the document noted.
Price Pressures Intensify at Moderate Clip
Inflation advanced at moderate rates throughout nearly all surveyed territories, with just two districts experiencing slight price escalation, the Beige Book documented.
"Cost pressures due to tariffs were a consistent theme across all Districts. Several contacts that initially absorbed tariff-related costs were beginning to pass them on to customers as pre-tariff inventories became depleted or as pressures to preserve margins grew more acute," the report stated.
Certain business sectors including retail operations and restaurant establishments demonstrated hesitancy toward implementing price increases, recognizing customer sensitivity to cost fluctuations.
