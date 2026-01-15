403
Senate rejects resolution to limit Trump’s military powers in Venezuela
(MENAFN) A proposal intended to restrict President Donald Trump’s ability to authorize military action against Venezuela failed to advance in the US Senate on Wednesday.
The measure was stopped by a 51–50 procedural vote, ending consideration of the war powers resolution. Only three Republican lawmakers sided with Democrats in support of moving the measure forward, while Vice President JD Vance cast the deciding vote to block it.
Two of the Republicans who supported the resolution, Josh Hawley and Todd Young, backed the effort despite facing intense pressure from Trump, who had previously called for their removal from the Senate after they broke ranks the week before.
The vote followed earlier unsuccessful attempts to pass similar legislation. Last year, comparable resolutions were rejected in the Senate as the Trump administration ramped up its military campaign against Venezuela, with airstrikes beginning in September.
Tensions escalated further on Jan. 3, when the United States launched a major military operation inside Venezuela, resulting in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Trump later said his administration would "run" Venezuela and control its oil resources during a transitional period.
