Iran restricts airspace to authorized international flights only
(MENAFN) Iran has imposed a temporary suspension on most air travel, shutting its airspace to all flights except select international civilian arrivals and departures that obtain advance authorization, as outlined in an aviation notice issued early Thursday.
According to the advisory, airspace over Tehran will remain inaccessible until Jan. 15, with only approved international civil flights permitted to operate under clearance from the country’s aviation authorities. All other forms of air traffic, including domestic and non-authorized flights, have been halted for the duration of the restriction.
The decision affects both inbound and outbound flights, effectively grounding most air activity across the country. The notice emphasized that operations would only resume fully once the closure period ends or further guidance is issued.
This move comes against a backdrop of escalating internal unrest and growing regional strain. Ongoing anti-government demonstrations have drawn increased international attention, adding pressure on Tehran as scrutiny intensifies.
In response to developments, a senior US official said they had been informed that executions linked to the protests were being paused, while cautioning that Washington would keep a close watch on the situation. The same official reiterated public backing for demonstrators and warned that the United States could take “very strong action” should executions go ahead.
Separately, foreign ministers from several major economies criticized what they described as the “deliberate use of violence” against protesters, calling on Iranian authorities to exercise restraint and uphold human rights standards. They also cautioned that further steps could be taken if the situation worsens.
Iranian authorities, for their part, have blamed foreign governments for fueling what they characterize as unrest and acts of terrorism connected to the protests, accusations that have been rejected by Western states.
Official casualty figures have not been released by Iranian officials. However, rights organizations claim that since demonstrations erupted in late December, thousands of people have been killed or wounded.
