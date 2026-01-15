403
Rena Striegel of Transition Point Business Advisors Brings Clarity to Family Business Succession
(MENAFN- Komail Khatak) Family business succession rarely fails because of a lack of planning. More often, it unravels because conversations never fully happen, roles remain unclear, and assumptions are allowed to stand in for decisions. Rena Striegel, President of Transition Point Business Advisors, has spent years working inside this reality, helping family-owned and agricultural businesses address the points of tension that quietly derail succession long before ownership formally changes hands.
Striegel’s work focuses on one central issue: clarity. As families face increasingly complex transitions, she helps them move beyond surface-level planning toward conversations that create alignment, reduce conflict, and prepare both generations for the responsibilities ahead.
Across agriculture and family-owned enterprises, succession planning is often treated as a technical exercise. Legal documents are drafted. Financial structures are reviewed. Yet many families struggle to complete the process or to implement the plans they create. According to Striegel, this breakdown usually stems from a fragmented approach.
“The industry of succession planning is messy,” Striegel said. “Most professionals look at what they provide and package it as succession planning. A single professional often only serves one piece of the pie and neglects or discounts the other critical pieces. This is one of the reasons families fail to complete the planning process.”
Rather than addressing succession as a checklist, Striegel works with families to examine communication patterns, decision-making habits, and the readiness of the next generation. These elements, she notes, are often the deciding factors between continuity and conflict.
Many family businesses carry forward communication habits that once helped preserve harmony but no longer support the realities of a modern operation. Striegel sees this pattern repeatedly in multi-generational enterprises, particularly in agriculture, where family history and business operations are deeply intertwined.
“Families carry the legacy of communication with them from generation to generation,” she explained. “If families want to succeed in passing their operation to the next generation, they must address the communication patterns that once kept the peace but now limit clarity, alignment, and decision-making in today’s business environment.”
By naming these patterns directly, Striegel helps families move conversations out of avoidance and into shared understanding. This shift allows decisions to be made intentionally rather than by default.
A critical part of Striegel’s work centers on preparing successors to think beyond operations. While many next-generation leaders are highly capable, they are often trained primarily as managers rather than owners. As a result, they may lack exposure to strategic thinking, financial decision-making, and long-term responsibility.
“The next generation of ag leaders must see themselves as business owners,” Striegel said. “They are trained to be great operators but are often left out of the conversations and activities that will prepare them to run the business.”
By involving successors earlier and more meaningfully, families create continuity that extends beyond technical skill. Ownership, Striegel emphasizes, begins with perspective.
ABOUT RENA STRIEGEL
Rena Striegel is President of Transition Point Business Advisors and a nationally recognized authority in family business and agricultural succession. Raised in What Cheer, Iowa, she brings both professional expertise and lived understanding to the challenges facing multi-generational enterprises.
Striegel holds a Bachelor of Arts from Central College in Pella, Iowa, and an MBA from the University of Iowa. Her career has been dedicated to helping families navigate the emotional, relational, and operational complexities of transition. She is also the creator of The DIRTT Project, a framework designed to bring clarity and certainty to succession planning, and the host of the Ag Inspo podcast, where she explores leadership, communication, and continuity in agriculture.
ABOUT TRANSITION POINT BUSINESS ADVISORS
Transition Point Business Advisors works with family-owned and agricultural businesses to support successful ownership transitions. The firm specializes in succession planning, communication alignment, and next-generation readiness, helping families move through change with clarity, confidence, and continuity.
