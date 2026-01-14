Ruamrudee International School Wins The 2026 Zayed Sustainability Prize In The Global High Schools East Asia & Pacific...

Since 2013, the Prize has awarded 68 high schools under its Global High Schools category from countries in the following regions: The Americas, Sub-Saharan Africa, Middle East & North Africa, Europe & Central Asia, South Asia, and East Asia & Pacific. To date, the Prize's Global High Schools winners have impacted the lives of over 56,599 students and 480,660 people in their wider communities.

