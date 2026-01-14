ADM Endeavors / Key word(s): Manufacturing

ADM Endeavors (OTCQB: ADMQ) Subsidiary Just Right Products Forms Joint Venture to Pursue Government Construction Contracts

14.01.2026 / 14:05 CET/CEST

FORT WORTH, TX - January 14, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Just Right Products, Inc., the wholly owned subsidiary of ADM Endeavors (“ADM” or the“Company”) (OTCQB: ADMQ), today announced the formation of a new strategic joint venture with 5Q and Johnson Concrete Contractors, expanding the Company's reach into government-funded concrete and construction projects across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. 5Q is an established concrete contractor operating in the DFW area. Its president, Samuel Quintero, brings more than two years of hands-on experience managing government-sector concrete projects. By combining 5Q's construction expertise with Just Right Products' existing government relationships and vendor capabilities, the joint venture is positioned to pursue new municipal and government contracts within the concrete and construction sector. Just Right Products maintains an active concrete supply account with Martin Marietta, originally established during the Company's recent facility construction. Management believes these capabilities, combined with the operational experience of its new partners, provide a strong foundation for near- and mid-term contract opportunities. “The formation of this joint venture represents a strategic expansion beyond our core promotional products business into higher-value government infrastructure work,” said management.“Our goal is to increase sales and profitability for all parties while leveraging our existing government footprint to access new markets.” The Company expects the joint venture to complement ADM Endeavors' broader growth strategy by diversifying revenue streams and strengthening its position within government and institutional markets. About ADM Endeavors



ADM Endeavors (OTCQB: ADMQ) is a diversified, direct marketing and value-added manufacturing company providing customized promotional products and wearables. Since 2010, its wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has built a recession-resistant customer base, generating over $5.3 million in sales over the last reported 12 months. The Company sells“Anything With A Logo” through its website,, offering products ranging from business cards and drinkware to apparel, uniforms, and footwear. Just Right Products operates a vertically integrated business model in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, with in-house retail sales, screen printing, embroidery, digital production, import sourcing, and uniform divisions. For more information, please visit:









