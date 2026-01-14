Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
With Patent Lawsuit Settlement In Its Favor, Birchtech CEO Shares Details On How It's Set Up For Growth In 2026


2026-01-14
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - January 14, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Richard Macpherson, CEO of Birchtech Corp. (OTC: BCHT), was recently a guest on Benzinga All Access.

Macpherson discussed the final judgment in the company's patent lawsuit, which was settled in 2024. Birchtech was initially awarded $57 million, but expects the final judgment to be $78 million.

“It adds great validity to our patented technologies. We still have a number of different outstanding situations where we are trying to move forward with licensing with folks who are unlicensed and using our technology,” Macpherson told Benzinga.“It also adds a great deal of capital to our resources as we go forward in building our water purification business.”

Overall, Macpherson said the settlement will put Birchtech in a position to maximize its growth strategy in 2026.

Featured image from Shutterstock.

