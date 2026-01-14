Intersec 2026 Signs Mou Appointing UXE As Future Cities Partner Of Intersec 2026

Messe Frankfurt Middle East and UXE formalise Future Cities partnership to advance government-aligned security innovation at Intersec 2026



UXE to unveil new access and control, and security compliance solutions Intersec 2026 concludes today 14 January at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai, UAE: Organisers of Intersec 2026, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UXE Security Solutions, appointing UXE as the Future Cities Partner of Intersec 2026, the world's leading business event for security, safety and fire protection.

The strategic partnership underscores Intersec's role as a global hub for next-generation security and resilience solutions, while spotlighting UXE's growing contribution to government-led innovation programmes shaping the UAE's smart, secure, and future-ready urban environments.

Intersec 2026 concludes today, 14 January, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Intersec 2026 is hosting global industry leaders, policymakers and technology pioneers in one of the most technologically advanced countries in the world. As Future Cities Partner, UXE has a central role in advancing dialogue and showcasing practical solutions that support the development of intelligent cities, secure infrastructure and digitally enabled operations.

UXE Security Solutions is widely recognised for its close collaboration with government and regulatory authorities, supporting the UAE's vision to build safe, resilient and globally competitive cities. The company is a strategic partner to the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) and Dubai Digital Authority (DDA), reflecting its trusted position within the national security ecosystem.

Among its flagship government-driven initiatives, UXE manages the technical implementation of the Keyless Security Project, a pioneering programme designed to regulate and enhance security standards across Dubai's holiday home rental industry. The initiative aligns with government objectives to strengthen compliance, visitor safety and transparency through advanced access control and digital security technologies.

Beyond implementation, UXE delivers specialist consulting and auditing services, providing security audits that ensure private-sector organisations comply with stringent SIRA standards. The company also maintains regular engagement with senior government leadership, including the Office of the Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, to align its solutions with national innovation goals and evolving regulatory frameworks.

Commenting on the partnership, Dishan Isaac, Show Director of Intersec at Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said:“Appointing UXE as Future Cities Partner reflects our shared commitment to supporting government-led innovation and advancing the solutions that will define safer, smarter cities. UXE's work across access control, compliance and regulatory engagement makes them a strong partner as Intersec continues to evolve as a global hub for future-focused security technologies.”

As part of its Future Cities Partner activation, UXE has announced the commercial launch of Keyless, its secure and scalable access-control platform, and Audix, a new line of professional security audit and fire-safety consulting services.

Previously deployed as part of government-led initiatives within the holiday home rental sectorKeyless is now being launched for commercial use across businesses and organisations of all types. The platform enables organisations to replace traditional mechanical keys with modern, digital, keyless entry systems designed for scale, regulatory alignment and operational efficiency.

Audix will provide expert-led evaluations of physical security and fire safety compliance, supporting organisations in meeting regulatory requirements, reducing risk and strengthening operational resilience.

Abdulla Al Suwaidi, Group CEO of UXE Security Solutions, added:“The UAE has set a global benchmark for how technology, regulation and security can work together to enable future cities. Our partnership with Intersec 2026 provides a solid platform to demonstrate how solutions like Keyless and Audix can support government initiatives while helping organisations modernise access, strengthen compliance and reduce risk. Intersec brings together the global ecosystem needed to turn innovation into real-world impact.”

About Intersec:

Intersec, in its 27th edition, is the world-leading business event for the global safety and security industry value chain. The event brings together suppliers, thought-leaders, innovators, manufacturers and buyers face-to-face to discuss leading-edge technology, see the very latest products and solutions across a wide range of industries and business sectors, and conduct business.

Intersec 2026 will be held from 12-14 January 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

About Messe Frankfurt:

The Messe Frankfurt Group is the world's largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,500 people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 29 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in financial year 2024 were € 775 million. We serve our customers' business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt's key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise to develop new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services.

Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Here, we strike a healthy balance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity.

With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).

About Messe Frankfurt Middle East:

Messe Frankfurt Middle East's portfolio of exhibitions includes: Automechanika Dubai, Automechanika Riyadh, Beautyworld Middle East, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, Intersec, Intersec Saudi Arabia, Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, Logimotion, Light + Intelligent Building Middle East and Paperworld Middle East. In the 2024/25 event season, Messe Frankfurt Middle East exhibitions combined featured 7,450 exhibitors from over 68 countries and attracted 249,500 visitors from 164 countries.