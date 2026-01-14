Hong Kong Data Center Market Investment To Reach 5.81 Billion By 2031 Asia's Leading Hub For Cloud, AI & Hyperscale Infrastructure Arizton

Arizton's latest research highlights that the Hong Kong data center market, valued at USD 3.62 billion in 2025, is on track to reach USD 5.81 billion by 2031, reflecting a robust CAGR of 8.19%. Strategically positioned as a premier commercial hub and the gateway to mainland China, Hong Kong is witnessing a transformative shift from mere capacity expansion to strategic, high-value infrastructure deployment. Growth is increasingly driven by high-density AI and GPU workloads, latency-critical edge services, and escalating demand from hyperscale cloud operators, underscoring the market's pivotal role in supporting next-generation digital economies.

Report Summary:

MARKET SIZE (INVESTMENT): USD 5.81 Billion (2031)

MARKET SIZE (AREA): 440 Thousand Sq. feet (2031)

MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY): 110 MW (2031)

CAGR - INVESTMENT (2024-2030): 8.19%

COLOCATION MARKET SIZE (REVENUE): USD 2.75 Billion (2031)

HISTORIC YEAR: 2022-2024

BASE YEAR: 2025

FORECAST YEAR: 2026-2031

Hong Kong Data Center Market Investments to Exceed USD 5.81 Billion by 2031

Hong Kong is strengthening its position as a preferred data center investment hub in Asia, supported by its strategic geographic location, mature digital infrastructure, and policy environment conducive to technology growth. The city continues to attract global data center operators seeking to expand regional capacity and service networks. Investment momentum is accelerating as new operators enter the market and scale their presence to capture rising demand from cloud adoption, enterprise digitalization, and data-intensive workloads. By 2031, total data center investments in Hong Kong are projected to exceed USD 5.81 billion, reflecting the expansion of the digital economy and sustained infrastructure development. This influx of capital underscores growing confidence in Hong Kong's ability to support large-scale, high-performance data center operations over the long term

Hong Kong Data Center Market – Key Highlights



Hong Kong has about 54 operational colocation data centers. Most colocation data centers are being developed according to Tier III standards.

Tseung Kwan O remains the central hub for data center development in Hong Kong, accounting for nearly 41.0% of the existing white floor data center space and approximately 25.7% of the upcoming supply. This solidifies its position as the dominant location for such facilities.

In July 2025, Goodman Group launched the $2.7B Goodman Hong Kong Data Centre Partnership (GHKDC), managing six data centers (180 MW IT capacity), including two under construction, backed by global investors PGGM, APG, and CPP Investments. As of Q1 2025, industrial electricity costs USD 0.17–0.19/kWh. Stable supply from CLP Power and Hongkong Electric supports Hong Kong's growing digital and hyperscale infrastructure.

IoT- and 5G-Led Growth Is Redefining Hong Kong's Digital Infrastructure Needs

Hong Kong is strengthening its position as a regional digital infrastructure hub as adoption of big data, IoT, and 5G accelerates across the economy. This shift is driving digital transformation in sectors such as logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, and financial services, where enterprises are increasingly deploying data-driven and automated systems to improve efficiency and real-time decision-making. As a result, Hong Kong's IoT market is projected to grow from USD 2.40 billion in 2025 to over USD 3.75 billion by 2029, reflecting sustained enterprise technology investment. Supporting this momentum, innovation platforms such as FLAIR and Cyberport are enabling the commercialization of AI, big data, and IoT solutions. In parallel, rising 5G adoption is reshaping connectivity requirements, accelerating demand for low-latency computing and driving the need for edge data centers to support real-time, data-intensive applications.

Hong Kong Data Center Market Expands: 54 Operational Facilities with 4.5M sq. ft., 13 More Adding 2.33M sq. ft.

The Hong Kong data center market continues to expand despite structural land constraints, fueled by strong demand for cloud, colocation, and digital infrastructure services. As of September 2025, Hong Kong hosts 54 operational data center facilities with a combined 4.5 million square feet of white floor space, while 13 additional facilities are in the pipeline, adding approximately 2.33 million square feet. Tseung Kwan O remains a key growth hub, where major operators including SUNeVision (iAdvantage), Digital Realty, Global Switch, and Telehouse are expanding capacity to meet rising enterprise and hyperscale demand. Despite industrial land prices among the highest in the region, forecast to rise 3%–4% annually, investment momentum remains strong. New entrants like TPG Angelo Gordon are developing 100,000 sq. ft. in Tuen Mun, while established players such as Global Switch maintain scale advantages, accounting for 8.03% of the total market area.

Request for 10% customization on any report? here:

The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

General Construction

Tier Standard

Vendor Landscape

IT Infrastructure Providers

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Support Infrastructure Providers

Data Center Investors

New Entrants

Related Reports That May Align with Your Business Needs

Malaysia Data Center Market – Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031

Singapore Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

Why Arizton?

100% Customer Satisfaction

24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us

200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report

80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry

100% more data and analysis

1500+ reports published till date

Post-Purchase Benefit



1hr of free analyst discussion 10% off on customization

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.