Veteran Author Dennis Anthony Lee Ignites The Spirit Of A Nation With His New Book The Flame: The Calling Of Elias Cromwell

CHEYENNE, WY - Author, veteran, and motivational speaker Dennis Anthony Lee announces the release of his highly anticipated historical novel, The Flame: The Calling of Elias Cromwell, the first volume in his Republic Reborn Trilogy, available now on Amazon and major book retailers.

In a time when many Americans are searching for faith, purpose, and unity, The Flame delivers a stirring reminder that even in the ashes of despair, divine purpose can be found before the American Revolution, the story follows Elias Cromwell, a farmer who loses everything when the King's soldiers burn his home and family. But in his darkest hour, he encounters God through the fire-and is called not to fight with a musket, but with a pen.

“This isn't just a story about one man's tragedy,” Lee explains.“It's a reflection of every veteran, father, and believer who's ever lost everything and had to rebuild through faith. The Flame is about finding your divine purpose when the world has taken everything from you.”

From the ashes of grief, Cromwell writes The Common Resolve-a revolutionary manuscript that becomes the spiritual blueprint for liberty novel explores the sacred bond between faith and freedom, echoing the author's lifelong advocacy for fathers, veterans, and truth seekers who refuse to surrender to despair.

“I wrote The Flame for the brokenhearted,” says Lee.“It's a call to remember that purpose is not found in comfort-it's forged in the fire.”

Lee, a veteran and founder of Common Resolve Press, has built a following of over one million supporters through his social platform @dennis_a_lee, where he empowers fathers and soldiers to rise above adversity, reclaim faith, and restore integrity in the modern Republic.

The Flame is the opening act of a larger saga, followed by The Common Resolve: A Republic Reborn and The Legal Cartel Dossier. Together, these books form a sweeping trilogy that bridges history and prophecy, inspiring a new generation to keep the flame of liberty alive.

About the Author

Dennis Anthony Lee is a veteran, father, and author whose writing merges faith, law, and liberty. Through his books, speaking, and advocacy, he has become a voice for men and families navigating injustice, spiritual struggle, and the search for purpose. His mission is simple yet profound:

“Justice is not a privilege. It is a calling.”

Learn more at or follow him on Instagram at @dennis_a_lee.

