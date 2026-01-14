MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) ION Announces Private Placement and Corporate Restructuring

January 14, 2026 6:09 PM EST | Source: Lithium ION Energy Limited

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2026) - Lithium ION Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (FSE: ZA4) (" ION " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce a corporate restructuring, including a non-brokered private placement of up to 15,000,000 units (each, a " Unit "), at a purchase price of $0.04 per Unit, to raise total gross proceeds of up to $600,000 (the " Offering "), of which the Company has received firm commitment for $400,000. The Company will also refresh its board and bring on a new Interim-CEO to lead ION through this period of change.

Private Placement

Each Unit of the Offering will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 at any time on or before that date which is twenty-four (24) months from the closing date of the Offering, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV "). These Units will be subject to a statutory hold period of four (4) months plus one (1) day from the date of issuance. Of the $600,000 available, Mr. Bataa Tumur-Ochir, Director and long-term investor in ION, has committed $400,000.

The net proceeds will be used to maintain the Company's existing exploration portfolio, and for general working capital. The Units will be offered to qualified investors in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements of applicable securities legislation. The Company may pay finders' fees to eligible finders in connection with the Offering, subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV.

All securities issued and sold under the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day after the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV. Completion of the Offering, and the payment of any finders' fees remain subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV.

Board Changes

The Company further announces the resignations of Ali Haji, as CEO and Director, Aneel Waraich, and Enkhtuvshin Khishigsuren, as Directors effective immediately.

The Company wishes to thank Mr. Haji, Mr. Waraich, and Mr. Khishigsuren for their continued efforts and numerous contributions during their tenure and wishes them the best in their future endeavours.

Concurrently, the Company welcomes Mr. Sreenath Didugu to the Board of Directors and as Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Didugu brings expertise in corporate advisory, capital markets, and financial strategy, with a focus on structuring and financing high potential mining ventures. He has advised TSX and ASX listed resource companies and emerging ventures across restructurings, IPOs, RTOs, dual listings, and M&A transactions. He is a founding partner of QCapital Partners, an Australian-based project generation and development firm specialising in the acquisition, advancement, and capitalisation of high potential resource sector assets. Mr. Didugu holds a Bachelor of Finance from the Australian National University.

Chairman of ION, Matthew Wood, commented:

"I would like to thank Mr. Haji, Mr. Waraich, and Mr. Khishigsuren for their valuable contributions to the Company during their tenure.

"The Board is pleased to welcome Sreenath as Interim Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board. Sreenath's experience, leadership, and strategic insight will be instrumental as the Company undertakes its restructuring initiatives and positions itself to pursue future growth opportunities."

About Lithium ION Energy Ltd.

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (FSE: ZA4) is committed to exploring and developing high quality lithium resources in strategic jurisdictions. ION is focused on advancing the 29,000+ hectare Urgakh Naran highly prospective lithium brine licence in Dorngovi Province in Mongolia. ION is positioned to be a key player in the clean energy revolution and service the world's increased demand for lithium. Information about the Company is available on its website, , or under its profile on SEDAR+ at .

On behalf of the Board

Sreenath Didugu

Interim CEO

...

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the completion of the Offering and Debt Settlement on the terms and timing described herein, the Offering and Debt Settlement, the Company's proposed use of proceeds from the Offering, receipt of TSXV approval for the Offering and the Debt Settlement, the Company's reliance on certain exemptions from requirements under MI 61-101, the Company filing a material change report and the timing thereof,. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Lithium ION Energy Limited