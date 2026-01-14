Monroe University Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Legal Claims

Monroe University recently (“Monroe”) became aware of suspicious activity on its computer network, indicating a data breach. Based on a subsequent forensic investigation, Monroe determined that cybercriminals infiltrated this inadequately secured network and gained access to its files between December 9, 2024, and December 23, 2024. The investigation further determined that, through this infiltration, cybercriminals potentially accessed and acquired files containing the sensitive personal information of 320,973 individuals.

The information exposed in the data breach includes, but is not limited to:



Names

Social Security numbers

Dates of birth

Driver's licenses

Passport numbers

Medical and health insurance data

Credentials for electronic and financial accounts Various student records

