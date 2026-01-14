HOMB Delivers Another Strong Quarter: $400 Million Loan Growth, Sub-40% Efficiency Ratio & Robust Margin Drive 18% Year-Over-Year Income Increase And Annual ROA Of 2.10%
|Metric
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Net income
|$118.2 million
|$123.6 million
|$118.4 million
|$115.2 million
|$100.6 million
|Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)
|$117.9 million
|$119.7 million
|$114.6 million
|$111.9 million
|$99.8 million
|Total revenue (net)
|$282.1 million
|$277.7 million
|$271.0 million
|$260.1 million
|$258.4 million
|Income before income taxes
|$153.3 million
|$159.3 million
|$152.0 million
|$147.2 million
|$129.5 million
|Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1)
|$167.7 million
|$162.8 million
|$155.0 million
|$147.2 million
|$146.2 million
|PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)
|$167.1 million
|$157.7 million
|$150.4 million
|$142.8 million
|$145.2 million
|Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)
|54.35%
|57.38%
|56.08%
|56.58%
|50.11%
|Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)(1)
|54.14%
|55.53%
|54.39%
|54.91%
|49.74%
|P5NR(Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1)
|59.46%
|58.64%
|57.19%
|56.58%
|56.57%
|P5NR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)
|59.25%
|56.80%
|55.49%
|54.91%
|56.20%
|ROA
|2.06%
|2.17%
|2.08%
|2.07%
|1.77%
|ROA, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)
|2.05%
|2.10%
|2.02%
|2.01%
|1.76%
|NIM
|4.61%
|4.56%
|4.44%
|4.44%
|4.39%
|Purchase accounting accretion
|$1.3 million
|$1.3 million
|$1.2 million
|$1.4 million
|$1.6 million
|ROE
|11.04%
|11.91%
|11.77%
|11.75%
|10.13%
|ROE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)
|11.01%
|11.54%
|11.39%
|11.41%
|10.05%
|ROTCE (non-GAAP)(1)
|16.65%
|18.28%
|18.26%
|18.39%
|15.94%
|ROTCE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)
|16.60%
|17.70%
|17.68%
|17.87%
|15.82%
|Diluted earnings per share
|$0.60
|$0.63
|$0.60
|$0.58
|$0.51
|Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)
|$0.60
|$0.61
|$0.58
|$0.56
|$0.50
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.55%
|0.56%
|0.60%
|0.56%
|0.63%
|Common equity tier 1 capital
|16.3%
|16.1%
|15.6%
|15.4%
|15.1%
|Leverage
|14.1%
|13.8%
|13.4%
|13.3%
|13.0%
|Tier 1 capital
|16.3%
|16.1%
|15.6%
|15.4%
|15.1%
|Total risk-based capital
|19.1%
|18.9%
|19.3%
|19.1%
|18.7%
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|1.90%
|1.87%
|1.86%
|1.87%
|1.87%
|Book value per share
|$21.88
|$21.41
|$20.71
|$20.40
|$19.92
|Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1)
|$14.60
|$14.13
|$13.44
|$13.15
|$12.68
|Dividends per share
|$0.21
|$0.20
|$0.20
|$0.195
|$0.195
|Shareholder buyback yield(2)
|0.27%
|0.18%
|0.49%
|0.53%
|0.05%
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2)Calculation of this metric is included in the schedules accompanying this release.
“HOMB delivered a record $475.4 million in annual income, driven by strong fourth-quarter results: a sub-40% efficiency ratio, $400.2 million in loan growth, robust margin and resolution of the Texas lawsuit which provided additional income. These accomplishments underscore our commitment to operational excellence and shareholder value,” said John Allison, Chairman.
|ROA demonstrated strong improvement in 2025, rising from 1.77% in Q4 2024 to a peak of 2.17% in Q3 2025. ROA, as adjusted, (non-GAAP)(1) followed a similar trend, reaching 2.10% in Q3 2025. Despite a slight moderation in Q4 2025 resulting from the provision for credit losses, both measures ended the year above 2.0%, reflecting continued strength in asset utilization and profitability. These results underscore our ability to deliver superior returns and position the Company for sustained growth.
|The chart below underscores the Company's strong and consistent performance in managing operating expenses, as reflected in its efficiency ratio over the past five quarters. The efficiency ratio is a key metric that measures how effectively the Company converts its revenue into net income by comparing non-interest expenses to total revenue. A lower efficiency ratio indicates greater operational efficiency and cost discipline, which are essential for sustaining profitability and enhancing shareholder value.
