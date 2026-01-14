HOMB Delivers Another Strong Quarter: $400 Million Loan Growth, Sub-40% Efficiency Ratio & Robust Margin Drive 18% Year-Over-Year Income Increase And Annual ROA Of 2.10%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CONWAY, Ark., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB) (“Home” or the“Company”), parent company of Centennial Bank, released quarterly earnings today. Quarterly Highlights

Metric Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Net income $118.2 million $123.6 million $118.4 million $115.2 million $100.6 million Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) $117.9 million $119.7 million $114.6 million $111.9 million $99.8 million Total revenue (net) $282.1 million $277.7 million $271.0 million $260.1 million $258.4 million Income before income taxes $153.3 million $159.3 million $152.0 million $147.2 million $129.5 million Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1) $167.7 million $162.8 million $155.0 million $147.2 million $146.2 million PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) $167.1 million $157.7 million $150.4 million $142.8 million $145.2 million Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) 54.35% 57.38% 56.08% 56.58% 50.11% Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)(1) 54.14% 55.53% 54.39% 54.91% 49.74% P5NR(Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1) 59.46% 58.64% 57.19% 56.58% 56.57% P5NR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 59.25% 56.80% 55.49% 54.91% 56.20% ROA 2.06% 2.17% 2.08% 2.07% 1.77% ROA, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 2.05% 2.10% 2.02% 2.01% 1.76% NIM 4.61% 4.56% 4.44% 4.44% 4.39% Purchase accounting accretion $1.3 million $1.3 million $1.2 million $1.4 million $1.6 million ROE 11.04% 11.91% 11.77% 11.75% 10.13% ROE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 11.01% 11.54% 11.39% 11.41% 10.05% ROTCE (non-GAAP)(1) 16.65% 18.28% 18.26% 18.39% 15.94% ROTCE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 16.60% 17.70% 17.68% 17.87% 15.82% Diluted earnings per share $0.60 $0.63 $0.60 $0.58 $0.51 Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) $0.60 $0.61 $0.58 $0.56 $0.50 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.55% 0.56% 0.60% 0.56% 0.63% Common equity tier 1 capital 16.3% 16.1% 15.6% 15.4% 15.1% Leverage 14.1% 13.8% 13.4% 13.3% 13.0% Tier 1 capital 16.3% 16.1% 15.6% 15.4% 15.1% Total risk-based capital 19.1% 18.9% 19.3% 19.1% 18.7% Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.90% 1.87% 1.86% 1.87% 1.87% Book value per share $21.88 $21.41 $20.71 $20.40 $19.92 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1) $14.60 $14.13 $13.44 $13.15 $12.68 Dividends per share $0.21 $0.20 $0.20 $0.195 $0.195 Shareholder buyback yield(2) 0.27% 0.18% 0.49% 0.53% 0.05%

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

(2)Calculation of this metric is included in the schedules accompanying this release.

“HOMB delivered a record $475.4 million in annual income, driven by strong fourth-quarter results: a sub-40% efficiency ratio, $400.2 million in loan growth, robust margin and resolution of the Texas lawsuit which provided additional income. These accomplishments underscore our commitment to operational excellence and shareholder value,” said John Allison, Chairman.

Quarterly Financial Performance Trends

Dollar amounts presented below in thousands.

Net income increased steadily through the first three quarters of 2025, reaching a peak of $123.6 million in Q3. Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) followed a similar trend, ending the year at $117.9 million. In Q4, net income was $118.2 million, as the Company recorded $14.4 million in provision for credit losses primarily due to $400.2 million in 4th quarter loan growth. The full-year performance reflects strong profitability and disciplined financial management.

PPNR continued its upward trajectory throughout 2025, reflecting strong underlying earnings power. PPNR (non-GAAP)(1) grew from $146.2 million at Q4 2024 to $167.7 million at Q4 2025. PPNR, as adjusted, (non-GAAP)(1) increased to $167.1 million in Q4 2025 from $145.2 million in Q4 2024. This consistent growth highlights the strength of our operations and reinforces our ability to deliver sustained profitability and create long-term shareholder value.









Total revenue (net) demonstrated steady quarterly growth throughout 2025. Total revenue (net) increased from $258.4 million in Q4 2024 to $260.1 million in Q1 2025, followed by $271.0 million in Q2 and $277.7 million in Q3. By Q4 2025, it reached $282.1 million, reflecting continued momentum and strong performance across the year. Interest expense declined steadily throughout 2025, decreasing from $105.6 million in Q4 2024 to $92.0 million in Q4 2025. Non-interest expense remained relatively stable, ranging from $112.2 million in Q4 2024 to $114.4 million in Q4 2025, with a peak of $116.0 million in Q2 2025, primarily due to legal claims expense. The overall trend reflects effective management of interest costs while maintaining consistent non-interest expense levels.







ROA demonstrated strong improvement in 2025, rising from 1.77% in Q4 2024 to a peak of 2.17% in Q3 2025. ROA, as adjusted, (non-GAAP)(1) followed a similar trend, reaching 2.10% in Q3 2025. Despite a slight moderation in Q4 2025 resulting from the provision for credit losses, both measures ended the year above 2.0%, reflecting continued strength in asset utilization and profitability. These results underscore our ability to deliver superior returns and position the Company for sustained growth. The chart below underscores the Company's strong and consistent performance in managing operating expenses, as reflected in its efficiency ratio over the past five quarters. The efficiency ratio is a key metric that measures how effectively the Company converts its revenue into net income by comparing non-interest expenses to total revenue. A lower efficiency ratio indicates greater operational efficiency and cost discipline, which are essential for sustaining profitability and enhancing shareholder value.



