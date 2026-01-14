Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited Receives NASDAQ Notice Related To Late Filing Of Its Interim Report
The Delinquency Letter has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company's Class A ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market, which will continue trading under the symbol“AEHL”. However, if the Company fails to regain compliance with the Rule, the Company's Class A ordinary shares will be subject to delisting from the NASDAQ.
This announcement is made in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification.
About Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited
Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited holds a 51% ownership position in Hainan Kylin Cloud Services Technology Co. Ltd (“Kylin Cloud”), which operates a livestreaming e-commerce business in China. Kylin Cloud provides access to over 800,000 hosts and influencers. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited further operates a business management and consulting business and plans to engage in energy infrastructure solutions through natural gas power generation via its wholly owned subsidiary AEHL US LLC. For more information, please visit our website at .
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain of the statements made in this press release are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the Company's submission of a Compliance Plan, the Company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, the continued listing of the Company's securities on the Nasdaq, and whether or not Nasdaq accepts any Compliance Plan. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as“may,”“will,”“anticipate,”“assume,”“should,”“indicate,”“would,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“expect,”“estimate,”“continue,”“plan,”“point to,”“project,”“could,”“intend,”“target” and other similar words and expressions of the future.
All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at . We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.
Contact Information:
Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited
Xiaoying Song, Chief Financial Officer
...
WFS Investor Relations Inc.
Email: ...
+1 628 283 9214
Legal Disclaimer:
