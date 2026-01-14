Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-01-14
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:42 AM EST - Blue Ant Media Corporation: Announced its financial results for the three months ended November 30, 2025, the first quarter of its fiscal 2026. Q1 2026 revenue of $80.5 million versus $48.7 million in the prior year period. Q1 2026 Adjusted EBITDA of $5.0 million versus $6.4 million in the prior year period. Blue Ant Media Corporation shares T are trading up $0.05 at $8.00.

