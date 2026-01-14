Thomas York

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
  • Postgraduate Researcher in Human Geography, University of Leicester
Postgraduate researcher in the School of Geography, Geology and the Environment, funded by University of Leicester's Future 50 doctoral training scheme. My project examines the geographies of large-scale wind energy developments, exploring the role of a variety of actors, policy, and financial processes and institutions in the transition to net zero.

  • –present Postgraduate Researcher in Human Geography, University of Leicester
  • 2022 University of Leicester, First Class Honours/ BA (Hons) Human Geography

