Tamika Worrell
- Senior Lecturer in the Department of Critical Indigenous Studies, Macquarie University
Dr Tamika Worrell is a Senior Lecturer in Critical Indigenous Studies at Macquarie University. Tamika's family is from Gamilaroi Country, she has been grown up by Dharug Ngurra (Country) Western Sydney since birth. Her research explores Indigenous representation across all levels of education, as well as Indigenous digital lives including artificial intelligence.Experience
- 2023–present Lecturer, Macquarie University
- 2023 Macquarie University, Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Studies 2019 Macquarie University, Master of Research in Education
