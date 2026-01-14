Dr Tamika Worrell is a Senior Lecturer in Critical Indigenous Studies at Macquarie University. Tamika's family is from Gamilaroi Country, she has been grown up by Dharug Ngurra (Country) Western Sydney since birth. Her research explores Indigenous representation across all levels of education, as well as Indigenous digital lives including artificial intelligence.

