The Africa Centres For Disease Control And Prevention (Africa CDC) Secures Strategic Partnership With Informa Markets To Scale The Africa CDC International Conference On Public Health In Africa (CPHIA) And Other Flagship Events

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Informa Markets, a London-listed global leader in events and knowledge services. The partnership will strengthen the planning, delivery, and sustainability of the Africa CDC International Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA) and other flagship public health convenings at a time of heightened demand for coordinated health leadership across the continent.

Africa CDC Director-General Dr Jean Kaseya and Informa Markets President for Middle East, India, Türkiye & Africa Mr Peter Hall signed the agreement, which combines Africa CDC's scientific leadership with Informa's global expertise in large-scale event management to enhance the quality, reach, and long-term sustainability of Africa's premier public health platforms.

“This partnership reinforces Africa CDC's commitment to strengthening continental ownership of public health priorities,” said Dr Kaseya.“CPHIA has become a critical forum for African experts and leaders to set the continent's health security agenda. Informa Markets' support will help expand the conference's reach and impact while preserving Africa CDC's full scientific, strategic, and convening leadership.”

Under this partnership, Africa CDC reinforces the institution's central role in advancing continental priorities, including its 2023–2027 Strategic Plan and the Africa Health Security and Sovereignty (AHSS) agenda. Informa Markets, a member of the FTSE 100 Index, global exhibition leader and organizer of World Health Expo, will leverage its global reach, industry expertise and experience to elevate CPHIA's scale, visibility and impact across Africa and internationally.

Peter Hall, President for Middle East, India, Türkiye & Africa at Informa Markets, added:

“This partnership reflects a strong alignment of vision between Informa Markets and Africa CDC. Drawing on over 50 years' experience delivering trusted global healthcare events, Informa Markets is proud to support CPHIA's continued growth. Together, we will ensure CPHIA 2026 delivers lasting value for Africa's public health ecosystem”.

Since its inaugural edition in December 2021, Africa CDC has convened four editions of CPHIA, each building momentum as the continent's leading forum for public health dialogue, policy alignment, and scientific exchange. The conference has brought together Heads of State, Ministers of Health, researchers, frontline health workers, private-sector leaders, and global institutions, cementing CPHIA's role as a central platform for shaping Africa's public health agenda. The fifth edition, CPHIA 2026, will be held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, with thousands of delegates expected to attend.

