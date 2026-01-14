DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Monroe University Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised
About Monroe University
Monroe University is a for-profit institution that offers career-focused programs in New York, St. Lucia, and online.
What happened?
On or about September 30, 2025, Monroe University discovered a data breach that occurred between December 9 and December 23, 2024. An unauthorized third party accessed the network and copied certain files, potentially containing personal information such as names, birth dates, Social Security numbers, driver's license and passport numbers, government IDs, medical and health insurance data, login credentials, financial information, and student records. Approximately 320,973 individuals have been impacted by this breach.
How can I protect my personal data?
If you receive a data breach notification regarding Monroe, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.
Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Monroe data breach.
