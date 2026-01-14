Lionsoul Global Announces Strategic Partnership With Altnovel

Lionsoul Global has announced a new strategic partnership with ALTNovel Capital Ltd, an Abu Dhabi Global Market–based investment platform focused on private capital opportunities, data-driven research, and ethical impact investing. Through this partnership, Lionsoul will integrate with ALTNovel's research intelligence, curated investment infrastructure, and global impact philosophy. Together, the two companies will introduce a new standard for wealth management that bridges traditional finance, digital assets, and mission-driven capital allocation.

George Mouawad, Middle East General Manager at Lionsoul, commented:“Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its position as one of the world's most forward-thinking hubs for financial innovation. Partnering with ALTNovel allows investors who demand both sophistication and substance to learn about and access tailored wealth and digital asset solutions. Their commitment to transparency, data-driven research, and global impact aligns perfectly with the values we champion at Lionsoul. This partnership completes our geographic footprint in the UAE and brings us one step closer to redefining how high-value investors access and manage digital wealth.”

Stergios Voskopoulos, Founder & CEO of ALTNovel, added:“Our vision is to build one of the most advanced platforms for alternative wealth, where private markets and digital assets coexist within a curated, institutionally structured, and globally connected ecosystem. Partnering with Lionsoul expands our digital-asset architecture and reinforces our commitment to offering investors thoughtful, diversified, and future-ready solutions.”

ALTNovel's platform empowers investors through curated private capital opportunities, independent research, and technology-enabled portfolio tools designed to enhance clarity, confidence, and long-term performance. Their global impact network, which connects financial ambition with sustainability and social responsibility, creates a natural complement to Lionsoul's digital asset capabilities. By joining forces, the two companies will provide investors in Abu Dhabi with tailored digital asset strategies, access to exclusive private capital flows, and a unified ecosystem that blends innovation, security, and responsible growth.

This partnership reflects the increasing demand among sophisticated investors for diversified strategies that combine digital assets, alternative investments, and impactful capital deployment.

Disclaimer: This is a promotional communication and is intended solely for Professional Clients (as defined under FSRA regulations). It does not constitute financial advice, an offer to sell, or a solicitation to buy any securities, units, or services. Any investment involves risk and may result in loss of capital. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The contents of this communication are provided for information purposes only and should not be relied upon as investment, legal, tax, or other advice. This communication must not be distributed to, or relied upon by, Retail Clients.