Apple Launches Apple Creator Studio

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Apple launched its new bundle, Apple Creator Studio, featuring creative apps in one service.

The bundle includes notable apps in photo and video editing, such as Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, and Pixelmator Pro, available in Mac and iPad, in addition to a special content and AI-supported features for Keynote, Pages and Numbers. Freeform will also get new updates during the next phase.

Final Cut Pro will present advanced tools that include text and visual search and the ability to speed up video editing. Logic Pro will offer new AI-focused features such as Synth Player and Chord ID to support music creation. Pixelmator Pro, a substitute for Photoshop, will be available for the first time on iPad with Apple Pencil.

As Apple is heading towards advancing its services in terms of creativity and providing full access for users, the company confirmed that the new subscription will be officially available through the App Store on January 28.