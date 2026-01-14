Soterix Systems Welcomes Paul Smith As Executive Vice President Of Sales, North America

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, an innovator in AI-driven cloud computing software, today announced the appointment of Paul Smith as Executive Vice President of Sales. Smith's arrival supports the aggressive expansion of Soterix Systems, with a continued, concentrated focus on scaling customer adoption of NexaiQ, the company's intelligent, self-learning, TRUE AI cloud computing platform.

Paul Smith came to Soterix Systems from Salient Systems, where he served as the Executive Vice President of Sales. In this role, he will spearhead the rapid growth of the sales department and go-to-market initiatives, including sales engineering and marketing. Smith has over a decade of experience building and scaling high-performing sales organizations across the enterprise AI technology sector.

“Paul's leadership experience and deep understanding of the security and business intelligence technology landscape align directly with how we approach the market and expand our partner ecosystem, making him an exceptional addition to our executive team,” said Bryan Schmode, CEO, Soterix Systems.“Organizations have a growing need for cost-efficient, actionable intelligence to optimize their operations. Paul will be instrumental in accelerating adoption of our NexaiQ platform across multi-site, mixed IoT sensor deployments in this rapidly evolving market.”

“What drew me to Soterix Systems is both the strength of the team and the clarity of the platform they've built,” said Paul Smith.“NexaiQ solves real, practical problems for customers by unlocking intelligence from existing systems and leveraging customers' prior investments and assets, all while lowering total cost of ownership. Just as important, the organization has the vision, discipline, and culture needed to scale. I am excited to collaborate with this team to help drive meaningful growth across North America.”

Soterix is centered on lowering total cost of ownership (TCO) while increasing return on investment (ROI). Built to operate across complex deployments through a single pane of glass interface, NexaiQ digests what is observed and turns it into actionable intelligence that drives measurable operational impact and long-term value. Smith's appointment underscores Soterix's commitment to scalable growth and practical innovation, reinforcing that future-ready intelligence can be deployed in ways that deliver measurable value without adding unnecessary complexity or cost.

Soterix's cloud computing platform, NexaiQ, encapsulates evolving intelligence models that continuously learn and adapt to its surroundings, reducing false alerts, and minimizes the need for constant manual reconfiguration. By remaining cloud agnostic, OS agnostic, AI pipeline agnostic, and IoT device agnostic, the platform allows organizations to take advantage of prior investments made in existing camera and IoT related infrastructure. This enables customers to forgo costly, unnecessary upgrades and replacements, thus further lowering total cost of ownership. Subsequently, NexaiQ enables customers to operate at scale across diverse environments, enabling better situational awareness, strengthened strategic decision-making, and improved efficiency across operations and compliance.

