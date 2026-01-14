Europe Data Center Colocation Market Investment To Reach USD 35.73 Bn By 2030 Amid Rapid Capacity Expansion Arizton

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Europe's data center colocation market is entering a capital-intensive expansion phase. According to Arizton research, market investment stood at USD 9.45 billion and is projected to surge to USD 35.73 billion by 2030, reflecting a robust 24.82% CAGR driven by hyperscale demand, sustainability mandates, and capacity localization across the region.

Validate Expansion Strategy (2025–2031):

Report Summary:

MARKET SIZE BY INVESTMENT 2030: USD 35.73 Billion

MARKET SIZE BY INVESTMENT 2024: USD 9.45 Billion

CAGR - INVESTMENT (2024-2030): 24.82%

MARKET SIZE - COLOCATION REVENUE (2030): USD 37 Billion

MARKET SIZE AREA (2030): 14.79 million sq. feet

POWER CAPACITY (2030): 3,391.4 MW (2030)

BASE YEAR: 2024

FORECAST YEAR: 2025-2030

MARKET SEGMENTATION: Colocation Service, Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Techniques, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS: Western Europe, Nordic, and Central & Eastern European Countries

Europe's AI Boom Spurs Surge in Investments for AI-Ready Data Centers

Enterprises across Europe, from BFSI and healthcare to retail, transport, manufacturing, e-commerce, and government, are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence to improve efficiency and productivity. This growing AI adoption is driving demand for advanced digital infrastructure, prompting companies like Equinix, Telehouse, Digital Realty, Vantage, Bulk Infrastructure, and STACK Infrastructure to invest heavily in AI-ready data centers. For instance, in February 2025, Data4 partnered with Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to expand AI infrastructure in France with a $20.7 billion investment over five years. Similarly, in January 2025, Italian AI company iGenius teamed up with NVIDIA to build an AI-ready data center in Southern Italy with a $102 million investment. As AI adoption continues to rise, demand for high rack-power density, liquid cooling, and other specialized infrastructure is expected to grow, making AI-ready data centers a key part of Europe's digital transformation.

Increase in 5G Deployments Driving Growth of Edge Data Centers in Europe

Telecommunications providers across Europe are investing heavily in 5G network expansion to deliver ultra-low latency and high-bandwidth connectivity to both enterprises and consumers. In March 2025, Swiss operator Sunrise announced plans to build a standalone 5G network, underlining the growing emphasis on low-latency services. This surge in 5G adoption is driving demand for edge data centers, which process and store data closer to end-users, reducing latency and enhancing performance compared to traditional centralized facilities. As networks expand, the need for localized data processing is set to rise, spurring investments in edge infrastructure across multiple European markets.

Sustainability Becomes a Strategic Differentiator in Europe's Data Center Market

Sustainability is now a decisive factor shaping investment and expansion strategies across Europe's data center market, as operators respond to stricter environmental regulations and rising energy costs. With data centers accounting for a growing share of power consumption, providers are accelerating efforts around energy efficiency, carbon reduction, and renewable integration to align with national climate-neutrality goals. Colocation operators are increasingly adopting advanced cooling systems, water-efficient designs, and alternative power sources to strengthen ESG compliance while improving long-term operating economics. This shift is reflected in recent initiatives such as Digital Realty's partnership with Ridge Energy to secure 5.1 MW of solar capacity, and Verne's move to replace diesel generators with Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil systems at its London facility, cutting emissions by nearly 90%. This highlight how green infrastructure is directly influencing investment, tenant demand, and market growth across Europe.

Rise of District Heating Strengthens Sustainability Economics of European Data Centers

The District heating is gaining traction as a strategic sustainability solution in Europe's data center market, enabling operators to reuse waste heat from IT infrastructure and supply it to local heating networks. With district heating systems capable of meeting nearly 50% of Europe's heat demand by 2050 and around 17,000 systems already in place as of 2025, data centers are increasingly integrating heat-recovery models to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. In April 2025, atNorth partnered with Kesko Corporation to supply waste heat from its FIN02 data center in Espoo, reducing annual emissions by around 200 tons. As Europe advances its carbon-neutral objectives, district heating is emerging as a key driver of sustainable data center development, supporting lower operating costs and localized energy optimization.

