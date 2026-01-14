Build Up Nepal Wins The 2026 Zayed Sustainability Prize In The Climate Action Category
Build up Nepal manufactures interlocking compressed earth bricks (eco-bricks) that replace coal-fired bricks and cut construction emissions by 75%. Its decentralised, market-driven model empowers local communities-especially marginalised groups-to establish micro-enterprises that produce affordable, climate-resilient housing using locally sourced materials.
To date, the organisation has produced over 3.3 million eco-bricks and supported the construction of more than 12,000 resilient homes, creating nearly 2,000 green jobs, housing 58,000 people, and avoiding 110,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions in the process. By reducing the cost of housing by up to 40%, the project enables vulnerable families to access safe, sustainable homes while promoting economic independence.
Dr. Lamya Fawwaz, Executive Director of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, commended the organisation's achievement:“Build up Nepal reflects the spirit of the Zayed Sustainability Prize; community-driven, practical, and rooted in hope. Their sustainable housing model is helping families rebuild with dignity while reducing emissions and creating lasting environmental and social value. It is proof that resilience begins at the community level.”
Björn Söderberg, Co-founder of Build up Nepal, said:“It is a true honour to receive the Zayed Sustainability Prize. The timing could not be better for Build up Nepal. The Prize is a huge boost for our mission to make safe, climate-friendly homes affordable for families who need them most, while phasing out polluting fired bricks. For us, it's not just about bricks and houses, it's also about dignity, resilience, and hope. We want to see this solution replicated across South Asia and beyond, transforming the way the world builds. This is just the beginning; together we can reimagine construction as a force for climate action, opportunity, and a better future for all.”
With the US $1 million Prize fund, Build up Nepal will scale its operations to support large-scale reconstruction in earthquake-affected districts of western Nepal. The organisation aims to rebuild 10,000 homes, directly benefiting more than 43,000 people, while creating over 2,000 green jobs and helping 150 local entrepreneurs establish eco-brick enterprises. In partnership with vocational institutes and local governments, it will also train 1,500 masons and builders in sustainable construction techniques. The Prize fund will further strengthen quality control, support technical validation for replication, and advance advocacy to integrate eco-brick technology into Nepal's national building codes, reinforcing the model as both affordable and transformative for resilient communities.
Each year, the Prize rewards organisations and high schools for their groundbreaking solutions to global challenges. Over the past 18 years, through its 128 winners, the Prize has positively impacted over 400 million lives worldwide. By recognising these innovators, the Zayed Sustainability Prize inspires countless others to amplify their efforts and create a ripple effect of positive change.
